



Two Indian analogue astronauts, Rahul Mogalapalli and Yaman Akot, successfully completed a 10-day mission inside the Himalayan Outpost for Planetary Exploration (HOPE) habitat located in the remote region of Tso Kar, about 150 kilometres from Leh, Ladakh.





This mission was designed to simulate the stresses and routines of lunar and Martian exploration, marking a significant milestone in India’s human spaceflight ambitions.





The astronauts experienced strict isolation and had to carefully ration food, water, and even internet bandwidth, which posed considerable psychological challenges.





Both astronauts described the experience as a transformative learning curve, emphasizing the importance of discipline, communication, and the unique psychological hurdles posed by prolonged confinement.





The HOPE mission, developed by Bengaluru-based Protoplanet in collaboration with ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), features an 8-meter habitat module named Phobos and a 5-meter utility module named Deimos after Mars’ moons.





The habitat was engineered to replicate the difficulties of extended space travel. The extreme environmental conditions of the Ladakh region, with temperature fluctuating from 35°C to -25°C, provided an ideal analogue setting for Mars-like conditions.





This mission is foundational for India’s forthcoming Gaganyaan program, which aims to send astronauts into space and eventually to the Moon by 2040. Data and protocols developed during this mission, including mission planning, health monitoring, and adaptation to environmental extremes, are directly applicable to future crewed space missions.





During the mission, Rahul and Yaman conducted biomedical experiments by collecting urine, breath, and blood samples. These samples will undergo analysis by ISRO scientists to assess the genetic, physiological, and psychological impact of isolation and harsh environmental conditions.





Dr. Siddharth Pandey, founder and director of Protoplanet, highlighted the mission’s importance as a learning opportunity not only for the astronauts but also for the supporting team. Plans are underway to expand the habitat to accommodate up to six analogue astronauts, with aspirations for the Gaganyaan astronaut corps to participate in future simulations.





Following the conclusion of this maiden mission, the Phobos and Deimos modules will continue to operate as automated weather stations, collecting vital data for upcoming analogue missions. Protoplanet is preparing to upgrade the facility for the next simulation scheduled for April 2026.





By replicating lunar and Martian conditions, the HOPE mission has opened a new chapter in India’s space exploration journey.





As Gaganyaan’s planned launch approaches in 2027, the Ladakh outpost serves as a critical rehearsal, preparing Indian astronauts for future explorations on the Moon and Mars. This pioneering effort signifies a giant leap toward establishing a sustained human presence beyond Earth for India.





