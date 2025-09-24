



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has agreed to lease 12 Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT) Yashas Stage-II aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) for comprehensive evaluation of its Stage-II pilot training requirements.





This leasing represents a significant step in validating and operationalising the upgraded Yashas platform, which aims to replace the aging HJT-16 Kiran intermediate jets currently used by the IAF.





The Yashas Stage-II is an upgraded version of the long-delayed HJT-36 Sitara project, which had faced multiple technical challenges, including problematic spin recovery and handling characteristics. With extensive design and avionics modifications, the aircraft now features a fully modernised glass cockpit, improved aerodynamic stability, and solutions for earlier performance deficiencies that stalled this indigenous trainer’s induction for over two decades.





Functionally, the Yashas serves as a subsonic Stage-II intermediate jet trainer designed to fill the crucial gap between Stage-I basic propeller trainers like the Pilatus PC-7 and advanced lead-in fighter trainers such as the BAE Hawk 132. This training bridge is essential for preparing newly qualified pilots for frontline fighter aircraft including the TEJAS MK-1A, Rafale, and Su-30MKI.





HAL’s leasing initiative is part of a wider strategy to finalise the trainer’s certification and confirm its operational suitability with the IAF.





The evaluation period involving these 12 aircraft will enable the Air Force to rigorously assess the trainer’s handling, avionics, safety, and training efficacy under real operational conditions before committing to large-scale procurement. The IAF is expected to make a full procurement decision by around 2030, with HAL targeting a delivery plan of 85 aircraft to phase out the Kiran jets.





The leasing deal also aligns with India's broader defence indigenisation goals by reducing dependence on foreign training aircraft. HAL’s rebranding of the HJT-36 from Sitara to Yashas in 2025 symbolises the platform’s rebirth and readiness to serve as a backbone of India’s pilot training ecosystem.





Additionally, there are plans to further evolve the Yashas into a versatile light-attack jet variant to meet operational requirements and potential export demand.





The leasing of 12 IJT Yashas Stage-II aircraft to the IAF marks a critical milestone in addressing intermediate training gaps, enhancing pilot progression, and strengthening indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities in India. The outcome of this evaluation will shape the future of India’s air force training infrastructure and pilot readiness for advanced combat aircraft.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







