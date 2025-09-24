



India’s Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will soon be equipped with 200 CSR 338 sniper rifles, following a defence contract awarded to Icomm-Caracal, a partnership between Abu Dhabi-based Caracal and Hyderabad’s Icomm Tele Ltd, a subsidiary of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL). The deal marks an important step in localizing advanced small arms production under the government’s Make in India initiative.





The CSR 338 sniper rifle is a high-performance precision weapon, designed for long-range engagements and modern combat requirements. By equipping the CRPF with these rifles, the force gains enhanced deterrence and operational capability, especially in counter-insurgency and internal security operations. The contract strengthens the government’s focus on equipping central forces with modern, indigenously manufactured weapons rather than imports.





The rifles will be produced at the Icomm Caracal Small Arms Complex in Hyderabad, a facility inaugurated in April 2025. This plant has been created as a domestic manufacturing hub capable of producing not just rifles for Indian security forces, but also a full range of small arms for global exports. By serving dual roles—domestic supply and exports—the facility is positioned to become a cornerstone of India’s defence-industrial growth.





Caracal’s collaboration with Icomm brings advanced manufacturing processes and technology transfer directly to India. This means the CSR 338 rifles will not be simple assembly units but indigenously manufactured under global-standard quality control. According to Sumanth Paturu, Director of Icomm Tele Ltd, the project will help create high-quality defence sector jobs in Hyderabad while bolstering India’s ability to develop sovereign defence capabilities.





This deal is not limited to supplying 200 rifles. It lays the foundation for long-term cooperation in advanced arms production, export potential, and skill development among Indian workers. With Caracal being part of the UAE’s EDGE Group, one of the fastest-growing defence conglomerates, the partnership offers India access to one of the world’s more advanced defence ecosystems, strengthening bilateral India–UAE defence ties in the process.





The first batch of India-produced CSR 338 sniper rifles is scheduled for delivery to the CRPF by the fourth quarter of 2025. This timely induction will ensure that the CRPF benefits from the latest sniper technology for enhanced tactical and operational capabilities in internal security and counter-terror operations.





Based On PTI Report







