



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that Vyommitra, an AI-enabled half-humanoid female robot, will play a critical role in the upcoming uncrewed Gaganyaan mission scheduled for December-end 2025.





Vyommitra has been designed to simulate human presence in space and will be deployed to assess and relay onboard conditions such as temperature, pressure, humidity, and carbon dioxide levels, while also monitoring crew module systems and life-support functions.





Equipped with advanced interfaces, the robot can operate multiple control panels, issue system alerts, and respond to mission commands, enabling engineers on the ground to validate readiness for India’s maiden human spaceflight.





ISRO Chairman V Narayanan emphasized that Vyommitra’s deployment forms a vital step before astronauts embark on the three-day orbital Gaganyaan mission at about 400 km altitude.





For safety, ISRO has integrated a robust Crew Escape System and developed a parachute-based re-entry profile consisting of nine parachutes to ensure safe splashdown in the sea.





The mission represents a landmark in India’s human spaceflight effort, combining indigenous engineering with AI-driven autonomy to pave the way for future crewed expeditions.





