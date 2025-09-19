A view of the satellite image shows a compound targeted by an Israeli airstrike, in Doha, Qatar



India’s unusually sharp condemnation of Israel’s September 9 airstrikes in Doha—which killed dozens and drew global criticism—marks a significant departure from its historically muted responses to Israeli military actions in the region. New Delhi termed the attack a “violation of sovereignty,” language it has rarely employed in past West Asia crises, including Israeli operations in Syria, Lebanon, and previously in Gaza.





Officials and analysts suggest this sharper tone is less about a shift in principle and more about India’s pragmatic interests in the Gulf. Qatar is a key energy supplier, a major employer of Indian expatriates, and an active partner in defence and investment channels. Preserving Doha’s stability and demonstrating solidarity with Gulf partners is critical for India’s economic security and influence in the region.





India has responded to the Saudi Arabia–Pakistan mutual defence pact with pointed caution, emphasising a thorough review of its security and strategic implications while reaffirming the primacy of its national interest and regional stability. In stark contrast, New Delhi’s engagement with Qatar has grown notably warmer and more multifaceted, deepening its strategic and economic ties as concerns about the Saudi-Pakistani axis intensify.





India and Qatar in 2025 elevated their partnership to a formal strategic level, targeting a doubling of bilateral trade by 2030 and concluding a raft of agreements in investment, financial integration, and counter-terrorism. Qatar is now set to invest $10 billion in Indian infrastructure and technology, while a new double taxation avoidance treaty and UPI integration have smoothed economic flows. The strategic upgrade is partly enabled by Qatar’s recent diplomatic gestures towards India, including the high-profile pardon of Indian naval veterans.





Qatar supplies 45% of India’s LNG requirements, cementing its role in India’s energy security. The large Indian expatriate presence—constituting roughly a quarter of Qatar’s population—underscores mutual dependence, with remittances providing a stabilising economic bridge.





The Saudi–Pakistan defence agreement, which treats any attack on either as an attack on both, has raised alarms in New Delhi about potential shifts in regional deterrence and diplomatic alignments. Indian officials have recognised the symbolic and material risks, particularly the threat of Saudi-backed upgrades to Pakistan’s military posture, and are recalibrating defence and foreign policy to mitigate strategic vulnerabilities.





India is set to deepen defence ties with Israel, accelerate military modernisation, and expand diplomatic engagement with Gulf states to prevent the Saudi–Pak accord from tilting the balance against Indian interests. Relations with Qatar, which hosts major US military assets and plays a balancing role in Gulf politics, have thus acquired new salience in New Delhi’s calculations.





India’s assertive deepening of ties with Qatar stands out as both a counterweight and a hedge against emergent risks from the Saudi–Pakistan defence entente. This strategy leverages energy, investment, and diplomatic capital to safeguard India’s security and reinforce its geopolitical standing in a recalibrated Gulf environment.





