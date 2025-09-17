



A recent religious gathering in Pakistan’s Balakot tehsil has drawn sharp attention after intelligence agencies flagged it for anti-India rhetoric and pro-jihad propaganda. The 38th annual ‘Mission Mustafa’ conference, held in Gadi Habibullah, witnessed the participation of thousands and included speeches from prominent Islamic scholars.





While the majority of the event revolved around religious themes, the spotlight fell on a video address by Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri.





Kashmiri, a senior figure in the banned terrorist outfit, used the platform to glorify Jaish founder Masood Azhar. In his speech, he hailed Azhar as “a global symbol of resistance” and claimed the group had spent decades fighting India, Afghanistan, and others in the name of protecting Pakistan.





He admitted to embracing terrorism as a form of struggle, a statement that Indian security officials say provides further proof of Pakistan’s tolerance and sponsorship of cross-border militancy.





Referring directly to Operation Sindoor, Kashmiri acknowledged that Azhar’s family members were killed by Indian forces in Bahawalpur earlier this year. The Indian military operation was carried out in response to the Pahalgam terror attack and resulted in the destruction of nine terrorist bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This rare public reference by a Jaish commander not only confirmed Azhar’s presence in Bahawalpur but also highlighted India’s precise targeting of terror infrastructure.





Indian agencies have identified Masood Ilyas Kashmiri as a long-time operative of Jaish with roots in Rawlakote, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The National Investigation Agency has already chargesheeted him for his role in the 2018 Sunjwan Military Station attack. Known to train cadres in PoK, Kashmiri has remained in the shadows while playing a key role in orchestrating cross-border infiltration and terror strikes in India.





Kashmiri’s remarks extended beyond India, as he condemned efforts to label militants as terrorists and called for an expansion of jihad against global targets, including against Israel’s Prime Minister. Indian intelligence sees this as not just rhetoric but a reaffirmation of the international terror ambitions harbored by Jaish.





Masood Azhar himself remains central to India’s counterterrorism concerns. One of the country’s most-wanted terrorists, Azhar’s record includes links to the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai strikes.





Internationally, he was designated a UN global terrorist in 2019. His name has previously surfaced during the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, when he was released in Kandahar in exchange for hostages, a moment widely regarded as a turning point in South Asia’s terror dynamics.





India has repeatedly pressed Pakistan to hand over Azhar and other terror masterminds like Hafiz Saeed. Islamabad, however, has routinely deflected responsibility, at times even suggesting that Azhar no longer resides in the country. Evidence such as Kashmiri’s speech, however, undermines these claims, offering a stark reminder of how deeply entrenched terror networks remain inside Pakistan.





Based On NDTV Report







