



Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while inaugurating the 2nd National Conference of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in New Delhi, underlined the urgent need for a robust and effective system of deportation and extradition to bring international drug traffickers, gangs, and fugitives under the ambit of Indian law.





Addressing ANTF chiefs from 36 states and Union Territories, Shah praised the work of the CBI and tasked state-level units to collaborate directly with the agency’s director, enabling a cohesive system for extradition that strengthens enforcement not only against narcotics but also terrorism and organized crime networks.





He stressed that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), CBI, and state police must build an institutional platform for coordinated action to bring back foreign criminals involved in the drug trade.





Highlighting national efforts, Shah stated that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has already registered 18 cases under the PIT-NDPS Act to clamp down on illicit trafficking, while the NCB has launched 360-degree investigations into over 35 cases routed from states.





He pointed out that the narcotics threat is changing in character, with synthetic drugs and homegrown labs anticipated to play a bigger role in the trafficking ecosystem. Calling this an emerging challenge, he directed every state ANTF chief to intensify surveillance, identify, and dismantle such synthetic drug networks and clandestine laboratories at the earliest.





Shah’s address marked a clear push for building an inter-agency enforcement grid and a cross-border legal mechanism, signalling the Centre’s intent to adopt uncompromising action against drug cartels with global linkages.





Based On ET News Report







