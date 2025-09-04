



Shield AI, a U.S.-based defence technology company, has intensified its outreach to India’s armed forces by demonstrating its advanced Hivemind autonomy software to the Ministry of Defence. The company is seeking to provide India with next-generation unmanned aerial systems (UAS) through the integration of its flagship autonomy platform, Hivemind, onto the V-BAT vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone.





The recent demonstrations in India are part of a strategic initiative to secure approval from New Delhi for the potential induction of the drone into both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.





The most recent field trials were conducted in the mountainous terrain of Himachal Pradesh, where Shield AI showcased the Nova 2 quadcopter powered by Hivemind. These tests were designed to simulate complex operational environments, particularly those characterised by GPS jamming and communication disruptions—scenarios increasingly relevant in modern warfare.





Over a three-day period, Shield AI engaged directly with elite Indian Special Forces, providing not only live system demonstrations but also hands-on flight training. This format allowed India’s defence officials to evaluate both the technical proficiency of the autonomy software and the user-friendliness of the drone systems in rugged terrain conditions.





Hivemind itself represents the core strength of Shield AI’s offering. Unlike conventional unmanned systems that rely heavily on satellite navigation or remote piloting, Hivemind is engineered to deliver true autonomy.





It enables unmanned platforms to independently navigate, identify threats, and execute mission objectives without external input. Designed for modular integration, the AI system is platform-agnostic and can be deployed across a variety of manned-unmanned teaming arrangements and aerial vehicles.





Operationally, Hivemind can be trained for multiple mission sets, including reconnaissance, suppression of enemy air defences, beyond-visual-range precision strike, and maritime surveillance. Such autonomy is particularly valuable to militaries seeking to maintain capability dominance in contested environments where communication and GPS systems are compromised.





For India, which has articulated its ambitions to spearhead next-generation defence technology adoption, this collaboration represents a significant opportunity. The Indian military establishment has frequently emphasised the importance of autonomy, swarming, and AI-enhanced battlefield capabilities as critical enablers of future warfare. Shield AI’s demonstrations are therefore aligned with India’s strategic vision of integrating cutting-edge technologies to achieve military parity with peer adversaries in the region.





The business and industrial implications are equally noteworthy. As part of its India strategy, Shield AI has partnered with JSW Defence, a division of India’s diversified JSW Group, to enable localised production of the V-BAT system. Under the agreement, JSW Group will invest approximately $90 million over two years, including $65 million in the first year, to establish an indigenous manufacturing ecosystem.





This facility is planned not only to produce V-BAT drones but also to support operator training, maintenance, and comprehensive repair services—thereby ensuring both operational independence and lifecycle support capabilities within India. The partnership is expected to contribute to skill development, supply chain diversification, and technology transfer, thereby reinforcing the government’s “Make in India” and defence indigenisation initiatives.





In terms of procurement considerations, the Indian Air Force is reportedly evaluating an initial package worth $35 million for V-BAT drones integrated with Hivemind. While relatively modest in comparison to India’s broader defence modernisation outlays, such a deal would mark a critical first step toward potentially scaling up the deployment of autonomous systems across India’s armed forces.





It could also create a precedent for integrating U.S.-origin AI-driven defence technologies with Indian manufacturing, further consolidating the strategic defence partnership between Washington and New Delhi.





Shield AI’s demonstration in India reflects a larger paradigm shift in defence strategies worldwide, where artificial intelligence, autonomy, and unmanned platforms are increasingly central to combat readiness. For India, the adoption and local production of Hivemind-powered V-BAT drones could significantly enhance its surveillance, reconnaissance, and strike capabilities in both high-altitude and maritime theatres.





For Shield AI, successful penetration of the Indian market would not only bring a new strategic partner but also validate Hivemind as a mission-ready autonomy solution designed to dominate in the most demanding operational conditions.





