



The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed that three of its players were among eight people killed in a Pakistani airstrike in Paktika province, near the border. The cricketers, identified as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, were reportedly attending a local gathering when the strike occurred.





According to the ACB, the players had recently returned home to Urgun after travelling to Sharana, the provincial capital of Paktika, to prepare for an upcoming tri-nation cricket series involving Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The airstrike struck shortly after their return, leaving the cricketing community in deep shock.





The Board described the incident as “a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime,” expressing outrage and grief at the loss of its athletes. In its statement, the ACB said that five other civilians were also killed in the same attack, though it refrained from offering further specifics regarding the nature or timing of the strike.





The escalation has already had immediate sporting repercussions, with Afghanistan withdrawing from next month’s tri-nation series. The decision reflects both a gesture of mourning for the deceased players and a protest against Pakistan’s actions, which have intensified tensions along the border region.





No official statement has been issued by Islamabad about the airstrike. However, regional observers note that cross-border air operations into eastern Afghan provinces have increased in recent months, often linked to counter-terror efforts that risk civilian casualties.





The deaths of Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon mark one of the darkest moments for Afghan cricket in recent memory. The ACB has urged international sporting bodies to condemn the attack and called for an investigation into the circumstances that led to the players’ deaths. The tragedy has cast a sombre shadow over Afghanistan’s sporting future, as the nation mourns the loss of three of its promising young athletes.





