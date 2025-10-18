



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty in New Delhi on Friday and reaffirmed India’s commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with Egypt.





He described President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as “a friend” and conveyed his deep appreciation for the Egyptian leader’s pivotal role in securing the Gaza Peace Agreement.





The Prime Minister emphasised that bilateral relations continue to grow from strength to strength for the benefit of the people of both nations, as well as for regional and global stability.





During his two-day visit to India, Dr Abdelatty held extensive talks with External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. The leaders co-chaired the first India–Egypt Strategic Dialogue, which marked a significant milestone in bilateral engagement.





Dr Jaishankar noted that the dialogue allowed both sides to assess progress in cooperation and to shape a forward-looking agenda, particularly since the elevation of their relationship to a strategic partnership in 2023.





Discussions covered a broad spectrum including trade, investment, defence collaboration, renewable energy, and digital innovation. Particular attention was given to deepening cooperation in sectors where the two countries’ economic capacities complement each other.





Both sides also exchanged perspectives on regional and international issues, focusing on ensuring stability across West Asia and advancing the shared priorities of the Global South.





Dr Jaishankar highlighted the mutual commitment of India and Egypt to the prosperity of the Global South and to supporting the principles of national sovereignty and strategic autonomy in international affairs. He also expressed gratitude for Egypt’s solidarity following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, recalling that Prime Minister Modi and President Sisi had spoken shortly after the incident, reflecting the warmth and trust in their ties.





Dr Abdelatty underscored that the first Strategic Dialogue was a direct outcome of the shared vision of the two leaders and of the commitments undertaken since the signing of the strategic partnership agreement in June 2023.





He noted that India and Egypt enjoy a relationship rooted in history, geography, and mutual interests, and that both nations now need to scale up engagement to realise their full potential.





Calling for enhanced economic connectivity, Dr Abdelatty urged both sides to encourage greater participation by corporate sectors and entrepreneurs in exploring opportunities for joint ventures and cross-border investment.





He described this collaboration as a pathway toward building a “win-win partnership” that leverages the strengths of both economies.





Earlier in the day, the Egyptian minister interacted with Indian business leaders and chief executives who are either already investing in Egypt or assessing new avenues for cooperation, signalling growing interest from India’s private sector in the Egyptian market.





Based On ANI Report







