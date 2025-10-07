



The 7th meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan was convened in Moscow on October 7, 2025, gathering high-level representatives from Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.





The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that a delegation from Belarus participated as an observer, expanding the format’s regional outreach.





For the first time, Afghanistan participated as a full-fledged member, with its delegation led by the acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mottaqi. This inclusion marked a significant step towards recognising the Taliban-led administration’s growing engagement in regional dialogue platforms.





In its joint statement, the Russian MFA announced that participants reaffirmed their commitment to fostering Afghanistan as an “independent, united and peaceful state.” Emphasis was placed on the nation’s integration into regional mechanisms and its inclusion within cooperative frameworks that promote long-term stability and development.





The meeting placed strong focus on economic engagement and trade revival. Participating states expressed readiness to promote joint investment partnerships and development projects in Afghanistan, especially in critical sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, poverty reduction, and disaster prevention. These initiatives were highlighted as crucial for ensuring sustainable growth and boosting Afghanistan’s regional connectivity.





Delegates agreed on the need to strengthen Afghanistan’s participation in international economic and infrastructure corridors, facilitating its integration into regional connectivity systems. The statement underscored Afghanistan’s potential to become a key node in cross-border trade and transit projects linking Central, South, and West Asia.





Humanitarian concerns featured prominently in the discussions. All participating countries reaffirmed their commitment to continuing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan population. They urged the broader international community to intensify emergency relief efforts and cautioned against the politicisation of humanitarian aid, calling for an impartial approach to addressing the humanitarian crisis.





Security threats and counter-terrorism cooperation were major agenda points. The joint communiqué underscored that terrorism continues to pose a serious challenge to Afghanistan, the region, and beyond.





The parties emphasised the need for coordinated regional efforts to prevent Afghan territory from being used to harbour or launch terrorist activities. They encouraged Afghan authorities to take comprehensive measures against terrorism and extremism to ensure that Afghan soil does not threaten the security of neighbouring nations.





The participants also underscored the importance of regional frameworks in preserving long-term peace, stability, and economic cooperation. They acknowledged the role of such platforms in creating conditions conducive to collective security and development across the wider Eurasian region.





A pointed message was directed at countries responsible for Afghanistan’s past instability, urging them to honour their commitments toward the nation’s economic recovery and reconstruction. The statement called for constructive and accountable participation from external actors in rebuilding Afghanistan’s infrastructure and institutions.





Concluding on a note of regional security, the participants categorically rejected any attempts by foreign countries to deploy military infrastructure in Afghanistan or adjacent states. They asserted that such actions undermine regional peace and stability, reaffirming consensus that Afghanistan’s recovery must proceed without external military interference.





