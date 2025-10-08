



India and Maldives held high-level talks to boost defence cooperation and enhance regional security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, leading the Indian delegation, called on Maldives Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Abdulla Khaleel during an official visit to Male on October 6-7, 2025.





The discussions focused on wide-ranging aspects including military cooperation, capacity building, promotion of defence equipment, and regional maritime security, reaffirming defence as a cornerstone of India-Maldives partnership.





This visit included engagements with several key Maldivian officials, including Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon and National Security Advisor Ibrahim Latheef. The Indian and Maldivian sides explored new avenues to deepen bilateral defence ties and reiterated their commitment to shared peace, stability, and security across the Indian Ocean Region. The defence talks also stressed enhancing capability development and addressing emerging maritime challenges in the region.





The meeting built on the foundations laid by earlier engagements, notably the outcomes of the High-Level Core Group (HLCG) meeting held on May 26, 2025, in New Delhi. The HLCG meetings oversee the implementation of the India-Maldives Vision Document on Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, adopted in October 2024. Both nations are prioritizing political exchanges, defence and security cooperation, capacity building, development partnerships, trade, health, people-to-people links, and multilateral cooperation under this framework.





Maldives is regarded as India's key maritime neighbour and an integral partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions). These talks emphasized maintaining and strengthening this strategic partnership, ensuring security and growth across the Indian Ocean. Further high-level meetings, including the upcoming 3rd HLCG session, are planned to continue advancing this cooperation.





Additionally, during his visit to India in May 2025, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel held a bilateral meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, focusing on mutual interests and reinforcing the partnership. This continuous engagement across multiple levels illustrates the strong strategic and defence ties between the two countries, aiming for stability and cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region.





These recent talks reaffirm India and Maldives' commitment to enhancing defence cooperation, capacity building, and regional maritime security under the broader Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, reinforcing a key pillar of their bilateral relations in 2025.





Based On ANI Report







