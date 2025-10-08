



Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm birthday greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday on the occasion of the latter’s 73rd birthday. In a telephone conversation, the two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.





According to an official statement, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his best wishes for President Putin’s continued good health and success in all his endeavours.





During their conversation, both leaders reviewed progress across various areas of the bilateral agenda, including defence cooperation, energy collaboration, trade, and international coordination.





The discussion highlighted the enduring stability of India-Russia relations and their significance in maintaining a balanced global order. Modi also expressed his anticipation of welcoming President Putin to India for the upcoming 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit scheduled for December 2025, which is expected to reinforce cooperation in key sectors.





The latest exchange follows an earlier telephone conversation between the two leaders on September 27, during which President Putin emphasised the time-tested strength of the Moscow-New Delhi relationship.





In remarks shared with his government colleagues, Putin described the India-Russia partnership as one “based on a national consensus,” reflecting deep-rooted trust that transcends political shifts or external pressures.





President Putin also commended India’s governance and economic achievements under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.





He noted India’s pursuit of an “independent and sovereign” foreign policy while maintaining one of the fastest-growing economies among major global powers. Putin’s comments echoed Moscow’s consistent acknowledgment of New Delhi’s balanced diplomatic approach amid evolving global geopolitical alignments.





Earlier this year, President Putin had sent a congratulatory telegram marking Prime Minister Modi’s 75th birthday. In his message, he lauded Modi’s “great personal contribution” to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two nations. The Russian leader expressed confidence that the two sides would continue their constructive dialogue and cooperation on critical regional and international issues.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated that Russia remains a “longstanding and time-tested partner” of India. The strategic bond, established formally through the Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership signed in October 2000 during Putin’s visit to India, has since evolved into one of New Delhi’s most stable and comprehensive foreign relationships. The partnership spans defense trade, nuclear energy cooperation, space exploration, and coordination on global multilateral forums.





Further underlining the continuing engagement, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently met on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.





Their meeting, confirmed by the Russian Embassy in India, underscored both nations’ steady diplomatic momentum. Discussions focused on bilateral ties, the Ukraine conflict, and regional developments in the Middle East, reflecting shared interest in maintaining open communication on pressing global challenges.





Together, these exchanges demonstrate the continued vitality of the India-Russia strategic partnership and highlight both nations’ intent to sustain dialogue, deepen cooperation, and navigate emerging global dynamics through mutual respect and pragmatic diplomacy.





Based On ANI Report







