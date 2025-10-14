



China has officially begun imposing special port fees on U.S.-owned, operated, constructed, or registered vessels arriving at Chinese ports starting October 14, 2025, as a direct response to similar fees imposed by the U.S. on Chinese-linked ships.





The initial port fees are set at 400 yuan ($56) per net ton and will escalate annually on April 17 for the next three years. Notably, vessels built in China or those that fall under certain exemptions such as empty ships entering Chinese shipyards for repairs are exempt from these charges. Failure to pay the fees results in delays in import and export processes for the affected vessels.





This move is part of escalating trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. China’s Ministry of Transport justified the fees as necessary to "safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese shipping industry and enterprises while ensuring fair competition in international shipping."





The Ministry accused the U.S. of violating World Trade Organisation rules and bilateral maritime agreements, severely disrupting maritime trade between the two nations.





The Chinese government also indicated it would tighten controls on rare earth mineral exports, a critical area given China’s dominant position in this sector.





The U.S. President, Donald Trump, responded with threats to impose an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports effective November 1 and new export restrictions on essential software, signalling a further escalation.





In parallel, China criticised the U.S. for simultaneously seeking trade talks while threatening new restrictive measures, calling this approach insincere and counterproductive to resolving the dispute. Recent working-level talks between the two sides reportedly took place amidst these heightened tensions.





The tit-for-tat port fees cover a broad spectrum of maritime vessels including those with at least 25% U.S. ownership or entities linked directly or indirectly to U.S. interests. Analysts note that such measures could disrupt global shipping routes and increase costs for companies engaged in trans-Pacific maritime trade, affecting goods ranging from crude oil to consumer products.





These developments underscore the transformation of maritime shipping from a trade conduit into a strategic and political tool in U.S.-China relations.​





Based On ANI Report







