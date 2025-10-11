



Australia’s Assistant Minister for Defence, Peter Khalil MP, has affirmed India’s position as a “trusted and indispensable partner” during the India–Australia Defence Industry Round Table held in Sydney.





Co-chaired with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the meeting forms part of Australia’s new roadmap for economic and strategic engagement with India, designed to strengthen human, economic, and defence cooperation.





Khalil underscored the breadth of the defence relationship, noting that both nations “train together, plan together, and build capability together.”





Khalil referenced India’s recent participation in joint exercises earlier this year, describing them as evidence of growing strategic convergence between the two nations. He highlighted that the inaugural Defence Industry Trade Mission to India, currently underway, alongside this round table, would act as key catalysts for deepening industrial linkages and fostering innovation-driven cooperation.





With the global environment changing rapidly, Khalil emphasised the importance of developing “agile interoperability” and closer collaboration among trusted partners to maintain Indo-Pacific peace and stability.





In his address, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh outlined how India–Australia relations have evolved from a robust friendship into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership anchored in shared values of democracy and good governance.





Singh stated that the partnership rests on three principal pillars: government-to-government collaboration, people-to-people ties, and expanding business partnerships.





He described India and Australia as “natural partners,” whose respective strengths in technology, manufacturing, and innovation make their cooperation strategically important and economically rewarding.





Singh drew attention to India’s rapid economic growth and achievements in the defence sector, noting record defence exports last year. He highlighted major policy reforms such as the ‘Make in India’ initiative and liberalised foreign direct investment (FDI) norms, which have fostered a favourable climate for foreign investment, joint ventures, and co-development in defence production.





Singh indicated that these policy measures enable both sides to capitalise fully on emerging opportunities for technological collaboration.





The round table was attended by prominent dignitaries including India’s High Commissioner to Australia, Gopal Baglay, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, and Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit. Senior defence and industry officials from both countries also participated, exchanging views on enhancing cooperation in advanced defence technologies, manufacturing ecosystems, and industrial partnerships aligned with Indo-Pacific security and stability goals.





Based On ANI Report







