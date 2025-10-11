



France has reached a major milestone in its flagship fighter jet program with the completion of the 300th Rafale produced by Dassault Aviation.





The achievement highlights the aircraft’s strong performance record, versatility, and appeal across both domestic and international markets.





The Rafale program has grown into a significant success story for France’s aerospace industry. To date, the fighter has been produced domestically and in cooperation with industrial partners in eight different countries. The program has secured 533 firm orders, a testament to its global competitiveness and operational credibility. Out of these, 233 aircraft are still awaiting delivery, prompting Dassault Aviation to plan for a production rate increase from its current pace to four aircraft per month.





The Rafale program operates under the supervision of the French General Directorate of Armaments (DGA) and involves a vast industrial network. Over 400 French companies contribute to the design, manufacturing, and support of the fighter, making it a linchpin in France’s aerospace and defence sectors. This domestic collaboration reinforces the nation’s industrial base and strengthens military readiness through homegrown expertise.





France is advancing its future combat capabilities with the Rafale F5 standard, set to enter service after 2030. Announced by Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu in October 2024, this upgrade will bring enhanced avionics, survivability, and cooperative engagement capabilities. Alongside the F5 development, Dassault Aviation has begun work on a new armed unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV). Designed for joint operations with the Rafale F5, this UCAV will expand the reach and flexibility of French airpower by enabling manned-unmanned teaming missions.





President Emmanuel Macron has emphasised the Rafale’s role in France’s nuclear deterrence strategy. During a March visit, he confirmed plans to renew the airborne leg of France’s nuclear triad by ordering the F5-standard Rafale for strategic missions. The future integration of the ASN4G hypersonic nuclear missile, scheduled for deployment by 2035, marks a significant leap in strike capability. This missile will be based at Luxeuil-les-Bains Air Base in eastern France, which will become the first base to host F5-standard Rafales equipped with hypersonic nuclear weapons.





France is investing €1.5 billion (approx. $1.6 billion) in the Luxeuil-les-Bains transformation, which will support two Rafale F5 fleets tailored for nuclear strike missions. This modernisation effort positions the Rafale as the backbone of France’s future aerial strike capability well into the mid-2030s, combining conventional combat effectiveness with a strengthened strategic deterrent.





