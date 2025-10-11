



The Border Security Force (BSF) has finalized its winter preparedness strategy to counter infiltration attempts from Pakistan-based terror groups along the Jammu frontier.





With intelligence inputs indicating that outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) are regrouping after facing severe setbacks during Operation Sindoor in May, the BSF has intensified its deployment and surveillance measures ahead of the fog-prone winter months.





Inspector General (IG) Shashank Anand, BSF Jammu Frontier, stated that foggy weather poses a major operational challenge as it provides cover for infiltration attempts. To address this, the BSF has reinforced its night-vision observation systems, thermal imagers, and layered security patrols along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC). Troops have been placed on high alert, and forces are coordinating closely with sister intelligence and security agencies to detect any cross-border activity.





The BSF maintains active communication channels with other security agencies, ensuring real-time sharing of intelligence about movements across the border. Anand emphasized that though the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan remains in place, any attempt by hostile elements to push infiltrators will be met with immediate military response. The government has sanctioned a “free hand” policy, authorizing the BSF to retaliate robustly—“a shell for a bullet”—to any provocation from across the border.





Operation Sindoor, carried out in May, inflicted heavy losses on terror outfits with missile strikes and counter-insurgency operations that destroyed nine key terror infrastructures, including LeT and JeM camps.





The BSF’s coordinated strikes also neutralized several launch pads used for infiltrations. Recent intelligence, however, suggests terrorist groups have shifted their bases and are regrouping under revised tactical setups. The BSF plans to continue active monitoring to pre-empt their reactivation.





A key element of the BSF’s new winter strategy involves the enhancement of drone warfare capability. IG Anand highlighted the successful deployment of counter-drone systems and air defense assets during Operation Sindoor.





He noted that future warfare increasingly revolves around drone, UAV, AI-enabled, and missile technologies, and the BSF is determined not to fall behind in this domain. The force has already organized a “School of Drone Warfare” event at its academy in Gwalior to train personnel in counter-drone tactics and offensive drone operations.





Anand reassured the public that there is no need for alarm, as the forces are maintaining strict vigilance and readiness along the border. Modern surveillance grids, enhanced soldier training, and improved response time have significantly strengthened India’s defensive posture in the Jammu region.





As part of its morale-boosting and public engagement activities, the BSF will host a full marathon in Jammu on November 9 to commemorate the diamond jubilee of the force, established in 1965. The event underscores both the BSF’s historic legacy and its evolving operational readiness in confronting contemporary security challenges.





Based On PTI Report







