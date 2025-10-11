



India and Afghanistan have agreed to establish a bilateral trade committee to enhance economic cooperation and explore new areas of partnership. The announcement came during the visit of Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to New Delhi, marking a significant step in re-engaging formal economic dialogue since the Taliban takeover in 2021.





Muttaqi stated that both sides had agreed to create the trade committee to capitalise on emerging economic prospects in Afghanistan. He urged Indian businesses to explore opportunities in Afghanistan’s mineral resources, energy development, and infrastructure sectors, emphasising that the environment for investment had improved. This initiative is expected to facilitate trade diversification and foster private sector collaboration between the two countries.





The Afghan minister met with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, where they held comprehensive discussions covering economic, political, diplomatic, regional, and security issues. During the talks, Jaishankar assured India’s continued support for Afghanistan’s development and humanitarian needs. He also announced plans to upgrade India’s technical mission in Kabul to a full embassy, signalling a cautious but significant shift in New Delhi’s diplomatic engagement with the Taliban-led government.





Both sides agreed to reinforce the existing air corridor between India and Afghanistan to enable smoother trade flows, particularly for agricultural and medical exports. The move seeks to address connectivity challenges arising from Pakistan’s restrictions on land routes and is expected to help Afghan exporters access Indian markets more easily.





Highlighting India’s ongoing humanitarian outreach, Jaishankar handed over five ambulances to Minister Muttaqi as part of a larger gift of 20 ambulances and medical equipment from India. This initiative underscores India’s long-standing commitment to supporting the Afghan people, particularly in healthcare and disaster relief. In his remarks, Muttaqi expressed gratitude for India’s continued assistance, especially for victims of recent earthquakes in Afghanistan.





Muttaqi’s visit—lasting from October 9 to 16, 2025—marks the first high-level Afghan delegation to New Delhi since the Taliban assumed power in August 2021. It follows earlier contacts, including visits by India’s Special Envoy Anand Prakash to Kabul in April and diplomatic meetings between Muttaqi and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Dubai earlier this year. Both nations appear to be gradually rebuilding channels of communication based on pragmatic engagement focused on trade, humanitarian cooperation, and mutual regional interests.





The establishment of the trade committee and India’s decision to upgrade its mission in Kabul indicate a measured revival of diplomatic and economic ties. For India, the engagement aligns with its goal of maintaining influence in Afghanistan’s developmental path and countering instability in the region. For Afghanistan, it represents an opportunity to secure direct economic partnerships with a major regional player amid its ongoing search for international legitimacy and economic stabilisation.





Based On ANI Report







