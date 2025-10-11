



Israel has declared a ceasefire in Gaza, marking the first halt in fighting after two years of relentless conflict. The truce, brokered and promoted by US President Donald Trump, was accompanied by the beginning of an Israeli military pullback from positions across Gaza.





By noon Friday (0900 GMT), the Israeli army announced it had ceased fire “in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages.” Three hours later, the Pentagon confirmed that Israel had completed the first phase of its withdrawal, in line with Trump’s peace plan, though its forces still control about 53 percent of Gaza.





The agreement sets a 72-hour deadline for Hamas to release the 47 remaining hostages from the 251 abducted during the October 7, 2023 attack that sparked the current war. This figure includes both living captives and the remains of those killed, as well as the body of a hostage held since 2014. In return, Israel is set to release 250 Palestinian prisoners along with 1,700 Gazans detained during the war.





The announcement triggered immediate movement among Gaza’s displaced population. Tens of thousands of Palestinians began walking north from the southern city of Khan Yunis towards their devastated hometowns, many passing through areas reduced to rubble by two years of bombardment. Gaza’s civil defence agency reported that approximately 200,000 Palestinians have already returned to the north since the ceasefire took effect. Rescue teams began recovering bodies from the debris, a grim task revealing the human toll beneath the ruins.





Humanitarian relief measures also show signs of resumption. Italy confirmed that the EU mission at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt will reopen pedestrian traffic on October 14, potentially easing the severe humanitarian crisis the UN has described as famine conditions for Gaza’s population.





The withdrawal of Israeli armour from Gaza City and Khan Yunis was confirmed by local civil defence officials, but Israel has warned that some areas remain off-limits while it “adjusts operational positions.”





Hamas, along with Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), hailed the ceasefire as a setback to Israeli goals of displacement. In a joint statement, these factions stressed that vigilant monitoring of the agreement’s implementation would be essential to protect Palestinian rights and end their suffering. They pledged to continue coordinated engagement with mediators to ensure compliance.





For many returning families, the journey home has been filled with mixed emotions. Civilians like 32-year-old Ameer Abu Iyadeh described the experience as “full of wounds and sorrow” but expressed gratitude for even a temporary halt to hostilities. Others, such as 39-year-old Mohammed Mortaja, voiced fears that their homes may no longer exist, while holding out hope that the war might finally be over for good.





In Israel, the hostage release is being framed as a moment of profound national significance. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the upcoming Jewish festival of Simhat Torah—marked two years ago by grief after the Hamas attack—could now become a day of “national joy” as hostages return. Families of captives, including that of 20-year-old Alon Ohel, said they were “overwhelmed with emotion” at the news, describing the agreement as a long-awaited breakthrough.





International leaders, including those from Britain, France, and Germany, have urged the UN Security Council to endorse the Trump-brokered plan. Trump himself expressed optimism that the ceasefire will hold, emphasising that “Israel and Hamas are all tired of the fighting” and announcing that he will meet multiple regional leaders in Egypt on Monday to discuss Gaza’s future and a potential pathway to broader Middle East peace.





International Agencies







