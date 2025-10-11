



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra on October 9, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the India-Australia bilateral relationship. Singh expressed confidence that the partnership will continue to grow deeper and stronger, highlighting the positive trajectory of defence and strategic cooperation between the two democracies.





Prime Minister Albanese warmly recalled his deep association with India and underlined that the defence partnership between Australia and India is built on trust, shared interests, and a joint commitment to a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.





He welcomed Singh on his first trip to Australia for the inaugural Australia-India Defence Ministers' Dialogue, emphasising the strengthening bond between the two nations' defence forces.





During the visit, Rajnath Singh also held productive talks with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles. Their discussions covered the entire spectrum of defence cooperation, including maritime security, cyber defence, defence industry collaboration, and regional security challenges.





Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and explored potential deeper defence industry partnerships, considering India's rapid growth as a credible source of high-quality defence technology.





An important feature of this visit was the signing of three key defence agreements that mark a major step in enhancing operational cooperation. These included an Agreement on Information Sharing, a Memorandum of Understanding on Submarine Search and Rescue Cooperation, and Terms of Reference establishing Joint Staff Talks. The latter agreement intensifies consultations at the operational command level between the two forces, significantly expanding bilateral military engagement.





Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles described these agreements as "hugely significant," pointing to a newfound depth of trust and strategic alignment now manifesting at the operational level. Marles expressed excitement about the enhanced defence cooperation, underscoring it as a reflection of a broader strategic partnership that contributes to regional peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.





Besides bilateral defence ties, Rajnath Singh reiterated India’s firm stand against terrorism during the meetings, emphasising that terror and talks, terror and trade, and water and blood cannot flow together. He called for a unified international approach to combat terrorism, reflecting shared concerns on regional security.





The visit also featured a ceremonial welcome at the Australian Parliament House and was marked by cultural exchange gestures such as the traditional 'Welcome to Country' smoke ceremony. Australian Prime Minister Albanese congratulated Singh on behalf of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised India's remarkable economic progress, including successes in defence, cybersecurity, and IT sectors.





This visit forms a part of an expanding rhythm of strategic and defence engagements between India and Australia, institutionalised by the inaugural Defence Ministers’ Dialogue, which is to be held annually going forward. Both countries expressed commitment to deepen cooperation for a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific region, with ongoing initiatives like the Australia-India Air-to-Air Refuelling agreement nearing operationalisation.





Rajnath Singh's visit represents a significant leap in India-Australia defence cooperation, operational partnerships, and strategic alignment, symbolising a shared vision for regional security and prosperity anchored by mutual trust and democratic values.





Based On ANI Report







