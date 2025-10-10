



HAL will mark a major milestone on October 17, 2025, with the maiden flight and formal delivery of the first two Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A fighters to the Indian Air Force.





The ceremony, held at HAL’s Nashik facility, will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also scheduled to review HAL’s advanced manufacturing processes.





This moment marks years of indigenous research, design perseverance, and policy push under Atmanirbhar Bharat to strengthen India’s domestic aerospace ecosystem.





The TEJAS MK-1A program faced significant delays due to shortages of GE-404 engines supplied from the United States, disrupting earlier targets.





The arrival of fresh engine consignments in mid-2025 removed the key bottleneck, allowing HAL to accelerate assembly. By August 2025, HAL had completed 11 single-seat Mk1A fighters and 9 trainer aircraft, setting a delivery goal of 12 aircraft by December 2025, and additional units before March 2026.





These deliveries form part of a ₹48,000 crore procurement agreement signed in February 2021, covering 83 aircraft—73 fighters and 10 dual-seat trainers. This deal stands among India’s largest indigenous defence orders.





While initial deliveries were scheduled for March 2024, the revised timeline now benefits from streamlined production and better supply chain stability.





The TEJAS MK-1A represents a transformative step in India’s journey toward self-reliance in advanced aerospace technology. As an upgraded variant of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) program developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the MK-1A embodies a blend of cutting-edge systems integration, combat adaptability, and indigenous innovation. With over 95% of its components manufactured domestically, it reflects India’s growing industrial and engineering confidence in meeting high-end combat aircraft standards.

Designed as a 4.5-generation, multi-role fighter, the TEJAS MK-1A significantly enhances the Indian Air Force’s combat readiness and operational flexibility. The aircraft incorporates an improved digital flight control system, reduced radar signature through radar-absorbent materials, and superior aerodynamic refinements that improve agility and combat endurance. Its airframe uses advanced composite materials, which reduce weight and enhance structural strength—contributing to better fuel efficiency and higher payload capacity.

A key upgrade in the MK-1A is the addition of an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, which provides superior tracking, engagement capability, and target recognition across air, land, and sea domains. The radar enables simultaneous multi-target engagement, extended detection range, and resistance against electronic countermeasures. Complementing this system is a state-of-the-art electronic warfare suite, integrated with self-protection jammers and passive sensors that increase survivability in contested environments.

In terms of avionics, the TEJAS MK-1A features a modern glass cockpit equipped with multifunction displays, an advanced helmet-mounted display system, and hands-on throttle-and-stick (HOTAS) controls, ensuring pilot situational awareness and ease of operation during high-speed missions. Network-centric warfare capability enables the aircraft to share real-time data with ground and airborne units, integrating seamlessly into modern battlefield command networks.

Performance-wise, the TEJAS MK-1A can reach speeds of up to Mach 1.8 (approximately 2,200 km/h) and is powered by the GE F404-IN20 engine, providing reliable thrust and manoeuvring power.

It boasts a combat radius exceeding 500 km and a ferry range of nearly 1,700 km, enabling both defensive and offensive mission profiles. The fighter’s multi-role adaptability allows it to perform air superiority operations, ground strikes, reconnaissance sorties, and maritime missions with equal efficiency.

Weapon integration on the MK-1A significantly enhances its lethality. It is capable of carrying a wide range of indigenous and imported weapon systems, including precision-guided bombs, beyond-visual-range (BVR) missiles like the Astra, and short-range air-to-air missiles.

Recent integration plans include the BrahMos new-generation cruise missile, which will transform the aircraft into a potent strike platform capable of destroying heavily defended targets at long stand-off ranges.

Stealth-oriented design improvements—such as reduced radar cross-section and internally shielded components—further add to its survivability. Combined with improved maintenance accessibility, modular design for line-replacement units, and high sortie generation capability, the platform provides not only performance excellence but also operational sustainability for the Indian Air Force.

Defence analysts have aptly described the TEJAS MK-1A as the “Arjun of the skies,” symbolising the fusion of indigenous ingenuity and modern combat requirements. As serial production accelerates under HAL’s expanded manufacturing lines, the TEJAS MK-1A stands as a testament to India’s expanding aerospace potential—bridging the gap to upcoming indigenous fighters like the TEJAS MK-2 and the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





The induction of TEJAS MK-1A into IAF will not only modernise its light fighter fleet but also signal a shift toward greater indigenous aerospace self-reliance.





With enhanced capability for network-centric warfare and reduced dependency on foreign suppliers, the aircraft exemplifies the policy success of combining domestic R&D with targeted government procurement. Its timely delivery also strengthens HAL’s credentials in meeting complex defence manufacturing schedules.





