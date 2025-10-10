







Rolls-Royce has declared its readiness to partner with the Indian Navy in developing India's first electric-powered warship, marking a major leap toward integrating sustainable propulsion technologies into the country’s maritime defence platforms.





The announcement coincided with the arrival of the United Kingdom’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG), led by HMS Prince of Wales, in Mumbai — a symbolic demonstration of deepening India–UK naval and technological collaboration.





According to Abhishek Singh, Senior Vice President of Defence Operations for India and Southeast Asia at Rolls-Royce, the company’s advanced capabilities in hybrid-electric and full-electric propulsion systems align perfectly with India’s vision of a cleaner, more efficient, and self-reliant naval force.





Rolls-Royce aims to provide the Navy with scalable power solutions, integrating electric and gas turbine architectures for optimal performance, endurance, and fuel efficiency.





Highlighting the company’s decades of experience in marine engineering, Rolls-Royce emphasised its deep technical foundation in delivering integrated hybrid-electric propulsion architectures. Such systems can significantly reduce carbon emissions, enhance vessel stealth through quiet operation, and improve overall energy management — critical traits for modern warship operations. The use of modular electrical systems also supports ease of maintenance and future adaptability for advanced weapon or combat management systems.





The company reaffirmed its trust in the MT30 marine gas turbine as a complementary powerhouse for hybrid-electric warships. Each MT30 unit generates up to 36 megawatts (MW) of energy with unmatched power density, serving as the propulsion backbone in next-generation vessels such as the Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers, the US Navy’s Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ships, and Italy’s Cavour-class carriers. This turbine will likely form the central component of any electric-hybrid warship design envisioned for the Indian Navy, providing both propulsion and power to onboard systems.





The docking of HMS Prince of Wales in Mumbai provided Indian naval and defence officials with first hand exposure to Rolls-Royce’s propulsion innovation in action. Powered by two MT30 turbines and four medium-speed diesel generators delivering a combined 109 MW output, the Royal Navy’s flagship vessel exemplifies the potential scalability of advanced propulsion systems for India’s future warship programs. The visit underscored growing defence and industrial linkages between the two nations under the Indo-Pacific framework.





Alex Zino, Executive Vice President for Business Development and Future Programmes at Rolls-Royce, highlighted the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding its manufacturing, design, and engineering footprint in India.





This involves developing local supply chain capabilities and collaborating with Indian defence manufacturers to enhance indigenous content in future maritime propulsion systems. Such partnerships may also support the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives by enabling local production and technology absorption within India’s defence ecosystem.





Rolls-Royce’s proposal, if realised, could anchor India among global pioneers in electric naval propulsion systems. Future Indian electric warships are expected to utilise integrated full-electric propulsion (IFEP) technology — replacing traditional mechanical shafts with electrical power distribution networks that drive propulsion motors and support advanced sensors, radar, and combat systems. This evolution aligns strategically with the Navy’s long-term roadmap for building sustainable, intelligent, and power-efficient combat platforms.





Based On ET News Report







