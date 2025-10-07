File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles





India and Australia are set to significantly enhance their defence cooperation during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Sydney later this week. The visit will see the signing of important pacts focused on intelligence sharing, submarine rescue, and the initiation of joint staff talks aimed at deepening military collaboration.





These developments build on the growing strategic partnership between the two countries, which already includes foundational logistics-sharing agreements and increased joint military training exercises. Singh’s visit marks the first by an Indian defence minister to Australia since 2013, underscoring the importance both nations place on strengthening their bilateral ties.





One of the key highlights of the visit is a demonstration involving an Australian KC-30A multi-role tanker transport aircraft performing an air-to-air refuelling mission with an Indian combat aircraft. This follows the air-to-air refuelling implementing arrangement signed in November 2024, which extends the operational range of Indian military aircraft in the Indian Ocean region, a strategically critical area for both countries.





India and Australia share common defence platforms such as the Boeing-made P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft, which are capable of exchanging real-time intelligence and conducting joint missions. This operational synergy supports their growing intelligence-sharing framework and coordinated maritime security efforts.





Australia regards India as a key defence partner and is keen on establishing a 2-plus-2 dialogue mechanism, involving foreign and defence ministers from both countries, to further institutionalise high-level strategic discussions. Singh’s visit aligns with the fifth anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership, highlighting defence and security relations as a central pillar.





Over the last decade, defence cooperation has intensified, with the number of annual defence exercises, meetings, and joint activities tripling from 11 in 2014 to 33 in 2024. The visit aims to accelerate the ongoing development of a joint maritime security collaboration roadmap and the signing of a renewed joint declaration on defence and security cooperation.





New Delhi is also exploring opportunities for Indian firms to partner with Australian companies specialising in maritime domain awareness and underwater technologies. This reflects a mutual interest in leveraging each other’s defence industrial capabilities to enhance indigenous production and technological innovation.





Rajnath Singh’s Australia visit marks a significant milestone in consolidating India-Australia defence ties, advancing maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, and expanding industrial cooperation between the two nations’ defence sectors.





Based On ET News Report







