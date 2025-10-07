



India and Russia commenced the Indra-2025 joint military exercises on October 6, 2025, at the Mahajan training ground in Rajasthan. This large-scale drill will continue until October 15 and aims to strengthen defence collaboration and operational coordination between the two armies, particularly in counterterrorism operations.

The Russian Ministry of Defence outlined that the primary objective of Indra-2025 is to practice coordinated operations between Indian and Russian units aimed at combating international terrorism. This includes refining tactical approaches to counterterrorism missions and enhancing joint operational effectiveness in complex battle scenarios.





Throughout the exercise, soldiers from both countries are engaged in training activities focused on mission planning, effective communication, and leadership of integrated multinational troop groups. The drills emphasise adapting to modern battlefield challenges and fostering interoperability—the ability of the forces to work seamlessly together during operations.





Indra exercises have been a recurring feature of India-Russia defence relations since 2003, initially encompassing army and naval components. Over the years, these drills have been instrumental in building trust, increasing mutual defence understanding, and solidifying the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Moscow. Their cooperation also extends to maritime security and tackling shared security challenges.





Prior to the launch of Indra-2025, India participated in another prominent joint drill, Zapad-2025, hosted by Russia and Belarus in September. India deployed a contingent of 65 personnel from the Army, Air Force, and Navy, led by the Kumaon Regiment. Zapad-2025 focused on conventional warfare, including manoeuvre tactics on open terrain and coordination of combined arms operations.





Russia publicly acknowledged and expressed gratitude for India’s participation in Zapad-2025 despite pressure from some Western nations to deter New Delhi’s involvement. Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov highlighted that India’s contribution was appreciated and noted the geopolitical sensitivities surrounding the event.





India’s Defence Ministry stated that participation in Zapad-2025 further strengthens defence cooperation and camaraderie between the two countries, positioning it as a significant step in deepening military ties amidst evolving global security dynamics.





Together, these exercises underscore the strategic value India places on its defence partnership with Russia, enabling both forces to enhance readiness, capability, and trust in joint operations against contemporary threats.





Agencies







