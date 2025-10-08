



Counsellor for Education, Science, and Culture at the French Embassy in India, Gregor Trumel, has reaffirmed France’s commitment to strengthening educational collaboration with India. Speaking during the Choose France Tour held across Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, Trumel announced that France aims to host 30,000 Indian students by 2030, highlighting a steady upward trend in enrolments and enhanced bilateral academic ties.





Trumel revealed that Indian student enrolments in France have grown significantly, marking a 17 percent increase this year. This follows a 25 percent jump two years ago, demonstrating strong momentum in academic exchanges. He expressed satisfaction with the positive trend and credited the success of the Choose France Tour for enhancing awareness about French higher education institutions among Indian students.





The Choose France Tour has seen a growing number of French higher education institutions participating each year. Trumel noted that 59 French universities and institutions took part in the latest edition, up from 50 in the previous year and 42 the year before. This expansion underscores France’s strategic efforts to boost academic mobility and showcase its diverse educational offerings to Indian aspirants.





Currently, around 10,000 Indian students are studying in France. Trumel observed that 85 percent of these students are enrolled in management and business schools, most of which are private institutions. However, he said that France offers a wide range of opportunities across multiple disciplines, including engineering, science, social sciences, and humanities, that Indian students can explore.





Addressing language concerns, Trumel pointed out that France has over 1,600 English-taught programmes within its higher education system. These programmes allow international students to pursue studies without immediate French proficiency while still offering the opportunity to learn the language through immersion. He encouraged students to engage with the Choose France Tour to discover these diverse English-language academic pathways.





Trumel underlined that India remains a top priority for France in higher education and cultural relations. He assured that there has been no change in France’s visa or education policy for Indian students. According to him, Indian students are highly regarded in France for their academic excellence, adaptability, and strong work ethic, which continue to make them welcome in French institutions.





Highlighting France’s academic reputation, Trumel mentioned the country’s distinguished achievements, including numerous Nobel Prize winners and mathematics awards such as the prestigious Fields Medals. He listed notable institutions like École Polytechnique and École Centrale as examples of France’s excellence in engineering and science, while also citing strong programmes in aerospace, health sciences, and hospitality, areas significant to India-France cooperation.





Trumel emphasised that France is increasingly focusing on new and emerging domains, particularly innovation, artificial intelligence, and technology-driven fields. He encouraged Indian students to view France not only as a destination for management and business education but also as a hub for advanced research and industrial collaboration in cutting-edge sectors.





He also underscored the global significance of learning French, noting that the language is spoken by over 400 million people across North America, Europe, and Africa. For Indian students, gaining proficiency in French can open international career pathways and enhance employability in multinational environments.





France’s commitment to supporting Indian students extends through financial aid and career prospects. Trumel announced the availability of 500 scholarships offered by French Institutes for outstanding students. He further highlighted that over 1,000 French companies operate in India, collectively employing around 500,000 professionals across sectors like aerospace, engineering, and health. Collaborative educational ties, he noted, will strengthen these employment linkages further.





Concluding his remarks, Trumel extended an open invitation to Indian students to participate in the Choose France Tour and explore French academic opportunities. Describing France as a country that blends excellence with affordability, he urged students to consider France as a serious study destination where they can receive high-quality education, gain international exposure, and build successful global careers.





