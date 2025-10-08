

INS Kadmatt, a Kamorta-class anti-submarine warfare (ASW) corvette of the Indian Navy, visited Makassar, Indonesia, for a three-day Operational Turnaround (OTR) from October 3 to 5, 2025. The visit formed part of the ship’s ongoing deployment in the Indo-Pacific region, underscoring India’s commitment to fostering regional maritime stability and strengthening partnerships with ASEAN navies.





The Indian Navy stated that the OTR aimed to enhance professional exchanges, share best operational practices, and foster mutual understanding between the Indian and Indonesian navies. The interaction facilitated discussions on interoperability, maritime safety, and shared mechanisms for maintaining security across vital sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific.





Commissioned in 2016, INS Kadmatt is an indigenously designed and constructed ASW corvette, built under India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. The vessel demonstrates India’s shipbuilding expertise and evolving technological independence in the maritime defence sector, embodying compact design integrated with advanced combat systems and stealth features.





The warship is equipped with state-of-the-art sensors, sonar suites, and anti-submarine warfare systems, giving it the capability to detect, track, and neutralise surface and underwater threats. It can engage adversaries across surface, sub-surface, and aerial domains, enabling multi-dimensional maritime defence operations. This makes the corvette a critical asset in ensuring India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) security and broader Indo-Pacific maritime stability.





Over the last nine years, INS Kadmatt has taken part in numerous bilateral and multilateral naval exercises, showcasing India’s growing interoperability with friendly maritime forces. These include participation in exercises focused on anti-submarine coordination, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and maritime domain awareness. Such engagements highlight India’s evolving blue-water operational presence and diplomatic outreach through naval engagements.





The ship’s visit to Indonesia builds upon the expanding India–Indonesia maritime partnership, emphasising sustained naval dialogue and coordination. This interaction aligns with India’s Act East Policy and the shared vision of a Free, Open, and Inclusive Indo-Pacific, reinforcing both nations’ roles as key contributors to regional peace and maritime governance.





Earlier in 2025, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s visit to India marked a major diplomatic milestone, during which both nations reaffirmed their joint commitment to maritime security cooperation.





The leaders recognised the need for collective action to safeguard sea lanes of communication (SLOCs) and enhance maritime domain awareness in the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asian waters.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Subianto welcomed the renewal of the MoU on Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation. This agreement ensures continued collaboration in key areas such as crime prevention at sea, search and rescue coordination, and capacity-building measures for naval training and joint operations.





The visit of INS Kadmatt thus symbolises India’s larger strategic objective of contributing to a rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific. By engaging regional navies like that of Indonesia, India reinforces its stance on multilateral cooperation, regional security architecture, and protection of global commons, particularly across the critical Malacca Strait and Eastern Indian Ocean trade routes.





Based On ANI Report







