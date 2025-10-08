



An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Tuesday, following an exchange of gunfire initiated by terrorists against a police search team. The incident occurred in the Beeranthub area under Kandi police station limits, triggering a swift and coordinated response from multiple security forces.





Sources said the confrontation began after a police party of the Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a search operation in Beeranthub based on credible inputs regarding the movement of suspected militants. As the team approached a suspected hideout, terrorists opened fire, resulting in a fierce exchange of bullets.





Inspector General of Police (Jammu Zone) Bhim Sen Tuti confirmed that reinforcement teams from the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were immediately rushed to the encounter site. The area was soon surrounded, and a joint cordon-and-search operation was initiated to prevent the terrorists from escaping through the thick forest terrain.





The encounter zone has been completely sealed off, with additional forces deployed along approach routes to block any potential reinforcements or retreat by the militants. Security personnel have intensified searches across both upper and lower ridges of Beeranthub, supported by aerial surveillance and night-vision equipment.





So far, no casualties have been reported on either side. However, officials indicate that operations are ongoing and the situation remains tense, with intermittent firing heard from the cordoned zone. Civilians residing nearby have been advised to remain indoors until the area is secured.





Meanwhile, security forces have simultaneously launched a separate cordon-and-search operation in the Dharni Top area of Udhampur district, also based on intelligence inputs suggesting terrorist movement. These parallel operations reflect the heightened state of alert across Jammu region following a series of terror incidents in Rajouri and Poonch sectors.





The Poonch-Rajouri belt has remained a key terror hotspot since October 2021, witnessing repeated infiltration attempts and ambushes on security convoys. Multiple groups operating from across the Line of Control (LoC) are believed to be active in the area, seeking to disrupt peace and challenge ongoing counter-insurgency efforts by Indian security forces.





Officials emphasized that all measures are being taken to neutralize the remaining terrorists and restore normalcy, reaffirming that joint operations will continue until the area is completely cleared of hostile elements.





Agencies







