



Kubota Corporation, a leading Japanese manufacturer of agricultural machinery, has announced an investment of ₹2,000 crore in Haryana following Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s meeting with senior executives of Kubota at the company’s tractor plant in Osaka.





The investment will be made in partnership with Escorts, a key Indian agricultural and industrial equipment manufacturer, with the goal of strengthening Haryana’s agricultural equipment sector and creating large-scale employment opportunities.





During his visit to Osaka, Chief Minister Saini held detailed discussions with Kubota’s top management on enhancing technical collaboration in the agricultural machinery manufacturing sector. He emphasized that the partnership would bring cutting-edge Japanese agricultural technologies to Haryana, boosting productivity and innovation in the state’s farm equipment ecosystem. He also described the investment as a milestone that would further consolidate Haryana’s role as a leader in agricultural equipment production in India.





The announcement came as part of Saini’s ongoing official tour of Japan, aimed at attracting foreign investment into Haryana and promoting collaborations with global industries. On October 7, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Haryana Pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, showcasing the state’s industrial strength and investment potential.





In his address at the Expo, Saini outlined Haryana’s economic significance, noting that although the state comprises only 1.34 per cent of India’s total geographical area and 2.09 per cent of its population, it has consistently contributed as a major driver of the nation’s economic growth. He highlighted that Haryana ranks second nationwide and first in North India in terms of logistics infrastructure for industries.





Saini pointed out that the state hosts offices of over 400 Fortune companies, primarily in Gurugram, which has emerged as a major corporate hub. He further mentioned that every second car running on India’s roads is manufactured in Haryana and that the state accounts for nearly 52 per cent of the nation’s total tractor production. The contribution underscores Haryana’s pivotal role in India’s automotive and agricultural manufacturing landscape.





In addition to industrial growth, Saini referred to Haryana’s strong performance in other sectors, including contributing the second-highest share to India’s Central Foodgrain Pool and producing some of the country’s most successful athletes who have excelled in the Olympics and international competitions. He credited these achievements to Haryana’s robust infrastructure, skill development, and industrial climate.





The Chief Minister detailed Haryana’s advanced connectivity infrastructure, noting that every district in the state is linked by national highways, and every village is fully electrified. The state has an extensive network of expressways, rail systems, and metro lines, as well as well-developed industrial estates and reliable water and irrigation facilities.





Saini reiterated that the Haryana Government remains committed to improving the ease of doing business, having developed a supportive ecosystem and multiple incentive schemes that have positioned the state as an attractive destination for both Indian and foreign investors. Its investor-friendly policies continue to strengthen confidence among global industrial players.





The high-level delegation accompanying Saini’s visit to Japan includes Haryana’s Minister of Industries and Commerce, Rao Narbir Singh, and other senior officials. On the second day of the tour, the delegation travelled from Tokyo to Osaka aboard Japan’s Shinkansen Bullet Train, known for its speed, safety, and operational excellence.





Commenting on the experience, Saini praised Japan’s transportation technology and noted that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat initiative, is on a similar path of progress with the development of the high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad—India’s first bullet train project. He described the journey as an inspiring experience and expressed optimism that India would soon replicate Japan’s standards of fast, safe, and comfortable travel.





Saini concluded that Haryana and India are eager to learn from Japan’s technical expertise in both transportation and industrial development, strengthening bilateral cooperation and paving the way for advanced manufacturing and infrastructure partnerships in the years ahead.





Based On ANI Report



