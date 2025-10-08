



India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Sydney on Wednesday, commencing a high-profile official visit aimed at strengthening defence and strategic cooperation between India and Australia. He was received at Sydney Kingsford Smith International Airport by India’s High Commissioner to Australia, Gopal Baglay, alongside senior officials, marking the start of a packed engagement schedule.





The visit will see the signing of several key agreements expected to deepen military ties. One of the central accords is a Memorandum of Understanding on submarine search and rescue cooperation, to be signed by India’s Vice Chief of Naval Staff and Australia’s Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond.





Another agreement—the Terms of Reference for Joint Staff Talks—will be signed between India’s Chief of Integrated Defence Staff and Australia’s Vice Admiral Justin Jones, Chief of Joint Operations. In addition, a classified arrangement on defence intelligence sharing is set to be finalised, signalling greater trust and operational collaboration between both forces.





Rajnath Singh is scheduled to hold high-level discussions with Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. These meetings are expected to focus on regional security concerns, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, where India and Australia share strategic interests in countering growing challenges and maintaining stability in territorial waters.





His program also includes ceremonial and symbolic events. He will receive a formal welcome at the Australian Parliament, lay a wreath at the Australian War Memorial in honour of fallen soldiers, and participate in a Defence Industry Round Table in Sydney to explore industrial collaboration in defence manufacturing and technology sectors.





A significant maritime component is included in the itinerary, with Rajnath Singh visiting the HMAS Kuttabul naval base. This visit will provide him an opportunity to review naval facilities, foster naval interoperability, and strengthen bilateral maritime security initiatives.





He will also interact with Indian Armed Forces veterans in Australia and engage with the local Indian community, reinforcing the people-to-people links underpinning the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.





Officials on both sides have noted that the outcomes of the visit are expected to yield “new and meaningful initiatives” in defence cooperation. The primary areas of focus will be expanded maritime security collaboration, enhanced intelligence exchange mechanisms, and increased frequency of joint exercises and operational coordination across sea and air domains.





This trip reflects the sustained upward trajectory of India-Australia relations, with both nations aligning their defence strategies to address shared security challenges and safeguard the Indo-Pacific’s stability against evolving geopolitical pressures.





Based On ANI Report







