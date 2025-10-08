



Piyush Goyal, Union Commerce and Industry Minister, held wide-ranging discussions with Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, to explore ways of enhancing bilateral trade and investment. The meeting underscored India’s desire to deepen economic engagement with Qatar, building on earlier talks in New Delhi in August when Dr. Al-Sayed led a large investment delegation to India.





Goyal remarked that recurrent ministerial engagements have been instrumental in catalysing mutual trade growth. He emphasised the importance of sustained dialogue and collaborative projects in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and advanced technology to strengthen economic ties further. His comments reflected a strategic push to tap into Qatar’s investment potential while offering Indian industry avenues for expansion in the Gulf region.





In addition to government-level talks, Goyal met Khalil Boutros Al-Sholy, Founder and Managing Director of CDC International. Their discussions centred on prospective joint ventures in infrastructure and development projects. The meeting aimed at encouraging partnerships that can broaden India’s footprint in Qatar’s infrastructural growth, positioning Indian companies for participation in large-scale projects.





The minister also addressed the Doha Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). In his remarks, he urged chartered accountants to expand their contribution to professional services trade, thereby enhancing India-Qatar cooperation beyond traditional goods and energy trade. He highlighted the potential for Indian professionals to drive efficiency, transparency, and innovation in commerce between the two countries.





Goyal interacted with members of the Indian Business and Professionals Council (IBPC) in Qatar, recognising their contribution to building economic bridges between the nations.





He encouraged the Indian diaspora to identify emerging business opportunities, strengthen partnerships, and leverage India’s growing capabilities in global trade and services to deepen bilateral relations.





A key engagement during his Qatar visit was with Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Group CEO of Qatar Airways.





The discussion reflected the growing significance of aviation in enhancing people-to-people connections and business linkages. Goyal underlined that with increasing travel and commercial exchanges, the aviation sector will remain a vital conduit in the India-Qatar relationship.





Across these meetings, Piyush Goyal’s visit conveyed a multi-sectoral focus—spanning trade negotiations, infrastructure partnerships, professional services, diaspora engagement, and aviation connectivity—pointing to a comprehensive drive to expand and diversify the India-Qatar economic corridor.





Based On ANI Report







