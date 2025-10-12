



The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has officially debunked a deepfake video circulating on social media that falsely depicts Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Indian Air Force. The manipulated video, reportedly spread by Pakistani propaganda accounts, falsely claims that India suffered major aircraft losses during Operation Sindoor and that the Air Chief was under political pressure from the government.





According to the PIB’s Fact Check unit, the viral video is an AI-generated deepfake designed to appear authentic by using a digitally altered video of Air Chief Marshal Singh.





In the fabricated clip, the Air Chief is made to appear as if he acknowledges the loss of four Rafale fighter jets and three other aircraft, while also alleging that Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, a Rafale pilot, had gone missing in action. These claims, PIB emphasised, are completely false and baseless.





The PIB’s clarification stated, “A deepfake video of Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh is being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts. He has NOT given any such statement. These AI-manipulated videos are being spread to create panic and mislead people.” It further warned citizens to exercise caution while sharing unverified content, especially videos purporting to show statements by senior military officials.





Officials noted that such information warfare tactics are part of ongoing attempts by Pakistan-based entities to undermine public confidence in India’s defence forces. By spreading digitally altered visuals and false narratives, these groups aim to influence perceptions and stir unrest online.





Security analysts suggest that the sharp rise in such deepfake content coincides with geopolitical tensions following India’s Operation Sindoor. The operation reportedly strengthened India’s defensive posture along sensitive sectors, prompting a surge in misinformation campaigns by hostile actors.





The Indian Air Force has also reassured the public that no Rafale aircraft have been lost and that all pilots, including Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, remain safe and on duty. The public has been advised to verify information through official government handles, such as PIB Fact Check, before believing or forwarding any such material.





Experts have reiterated that AI-generated deepfakes are a growing challenge to national security, capable of misleading even trained observers. The incident underscores the need for greater digital literacy and media verification systems, as India continues to face sophisticated cyber and information warfare from adversarial entities.





