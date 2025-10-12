



The newly appointed US Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor, arrived in New Delhi for a visit from October 9 to 14, 2025, marking an important phase in the India-US bilateral relationship.





Gor expressed that the US highly values its relationship with India, highlighting the strong personal friendship between US President Donald J Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a foundational strength for future cooperation.





Upon his arrival, Gor had meetings with key Indian officials including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. These discussions covered a broad range of bilateral issues such as defence, trade, technology cooperation, and the critical minerals that are vital to both nations’ economies.





Gor described these meetings as productive exchanges that set a positive tone for deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.





The highlight of Gor’s visit was his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he described as "incredible." The conversation included substantial talks on trade tensions, defence collaboration, technology sharing, and the global importance of critical minerals.





Gor underscored the close relationship between Trump and Modi, noting they had a positive phone call just before Gor’s departure to India, signalling continued high-level engagement in the weeks and months ahead.





Despite existing challenges such as the US imposing steep tariffs on Indian exports, Gor’s visit indicates Washington’s commitment to strengthening ties. Modi welcomed Gor’s appointment, calling it a step towards further strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





Gor, who has not yet officially presented his credentials in India, also holds the additional role of Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. His visit with Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas underscores the US administration’s focus on advancing a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region through enhanced cooperation with India.





The Ambassador-designate’s early engagements signal optimism for expanded defence, trade, and technological cooperation, reflecting a mutual agenda to elevate the bilateral relationship under the leadership of President Trump and Prime Minister Modi.​





Based On ANI Report







