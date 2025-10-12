



Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh’s latest achievement marks a significant milestone both for her career and the Indian Air Force. On October 9, 2025, she officially earned the Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) badge after completing the 159th Qualified Flying Instructor Course (QFIC) at the Flying Instructors School, Air Force Station Tambaram. This accomplishment places her among an elite cadre of aviators entrusted with training the next generation of fighter pilots.





The valedictory ceremony was presided over by Air Marshal Tejbir Singh, SASO of Training Command, IAF, who attended as Chief Guest. A total of 59 officers from the IAF, other branches of India’s defence services, and friendly foreign nations received the coveted QFI badge during the event. For the IAF, it was an opportunity to showcase the high standards of aeronautical training and the leadership qualities of its instructors.





The announcement carried broader significance due to the recent context of Pakistani disinformation campaigns. In the weeks leading up to the ceremony, certain Pakistani media outlets circulated false narratives claiming that Shivangi Singh had been arrested following the alleged downing of her aircraft near Sialkot during Operation Sindoor. These fabricated reports sought to undermine Indian Air Force credibility and erode public morale.





The release of Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh’s official photograph during the ceremony served as a direct and emphatic rebuttal to such claims. It reaffirmed her active service status and her continued contribution to the force. Her elevation to the role of instructor demonstrated not only her resilience but also her strategic value to the IAF, particularly in an era where misinformation can spread rapidly through social media.





Shivangi Singh holds a distinguished place in Indian military aviation history as the nation’s first woman pilot to fly the Rafale fighter jet. She was earlier posted with the Golden Arrows Squadron at Ambala, a frontline operational unit responsible for deploying the Rafale in both offensive and defensive missions. Her professional journey reflects consistent excellence in demanding operational environments.





During Operation Sindoor, reports suggest that she played a key role in countering Pakistani aerial provocations. Her skill and tactical acumen under combat conditions reinforced the Rafale’s reputation as a game-changing asset in the subcontinent’s airpower balance. Her actions during this period have been widely regarded among defence circles as a defining example of professionalism.





By becoming a Qualified Flying Instructor, Shivangi Singh has now entered a leadership domain where her responsibilities extend beyond mission execution. She will mentor and evaluate upcoming fighter pilots, instilling in them the technical proficiency, precision, and mental fortitude required for modern aerial warfare. For young women in India dreaming of a career in defence, her journey provides a living blueprint for breaking barriers.





This achievement also symbolises the Indian Air Force’s commitment to nurturing talent irrespective of gender, ensuring that operational excellence remains the sole benchmark for advancement. In rising above rumours and adversarial propaganda, Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh’s career proves that courage, skill, and dedication remain the definitive hallmarks of service in the nation’s skies.





