



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday, reaffirming the enduring strength of the India-Russia “special and privileged strategic partnership.”





The discussion focused on enhancing bilateral relations across diverse sectors and preparing for President Putin’s scheduled visit to India in December for the 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit.





During the exchange, Prime Minister Modi extended warm birthday wishes to President Putin on the occasion of his 73rd birthday, wishing him good health and continued success. Both leaders reiterated their shared vision for greater cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi, emphasising the steady progress in political, economic, defence, and energy collaborations that form the cornerstone of their partnership.





According to statements released by both sides, the leaders reviewed key developments in their bilateral agenda and agreed to maintain close coordination leading up to the annual summit. The Indian Prime Minister expressed his anticipation of hosting President Putin in India later this year, underlining that the upcoming summit would further consolidate mutual trust and long-term strategic synergy between the two nations.





A statement from the Kremlin confirmed that both leaders expressed satisfaction with the trajectory of India-Russia relations and discussed practical steps to deepen cooperation. The agenda is expected to include discussions on joint defense production, trade diversification, energy connectivity, and cooperation in advanced technology and space sectors.





This conversation followed an earlier phone call between the two leaders on September 27, during which they highlighted the “time-tested” and “stable” nature of bilateral relations. During that exchange, President Putin praised India’s independent foreign policy and lauded Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for steering India toward robust economic growth and global influence.





Putin described India’s approach as “sovereign and independent,” emphasising that New Delhi continues to act as a reliable partner that makes decisions based on national interest and pragmatic strategy. He further acknowledged India’s remarkable achievements in governance, infrastructure, and technological innovation, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing major economies.





The latest call also came in the backdrop of a congratulatory telegram President Putin had sent to Prime Minister Modi on his 75th birthday, commending his personal role in strengthening bilateral cooperation. Russian media reports noted that the message reflected Moscow’s consistent recognition of India’s growing global profile and the personal rapport between the two leaders.





The December summit is expected to outline new frameworks for energy trade, defence industrial collaboration, and connectivity projects aligning with both nations’ broader Indo-Pacific and Eurasian strategies. It will mark another significant milestone in a relationship that continues to adapt dynamically to changing global geopolitical and economic realities.





