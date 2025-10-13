



Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh has arrived in Cairo as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special representative to attend the Gaza Peace Summit at Sharm el-Sheikh.





His participation underscores India’s continuing diplomatic engagement in Middle Eastern peace efforts and its support for multilateral initiatives aimed at ending prolonged conflicts. Singh confirmed his arrival in a post on X, noting the historical importance of Cairo and the significance of his role at the summit.





The Gaza Peace Summit, officially titled the “Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit,” is scheduled for Monday in Egypt. The event will be co-chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, reflecting Washington and Cairo’s leading roles in brokering the recently concluded ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.





More than 20 international leaders are expected to participate, illustrating the global effort to stabilise the region after years of devastating conflict.





According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, the summit aims to consolidate the Gaza ceasefire, promote stability across the Middle East, and begin a transition toward long-term regional security.





The gathering follows the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that came into effect on Friday. The truce was the result of three days of intense negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh involving mediators from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States.





The first phase of the agreement includes Israeli troop withdrawals from key areas such as Gaza City, Rafah, Khan Younis, and the northern sector, as well as the reopening of five humanitarian crossings for aid delivery. It also involves the release of captives and prisoners from both sides. A Hamas source indicated that the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt would reopen in the coming week, although logistical details are still being finalised.





The ceasefire marks a turning point in a conflict that has lasted more than two years. Continuous Israeli military operations have left Gaza devastated, with over 67,000 reported deaths and widespread famine, according to local health authorities cited by Xinhua. The humanitarian situation remains dire, and one of the summit’s major objectives is to coordinate international aid for reconstruction and relief.





In Israel, thousands gathered at Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square on Saturday to celebrate the ceasefire and await the return of captured civilians. The event was deeply emotional, symbolising unity and hope after years of suffering. Steve Witkoff, US President Trump’s Middle East envoy, addressed the crowd, expressing gratitude toward Trump, Jared Kushner, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





While the audience cheered for Trump’s role, Netanyahu’s mention drew mixed reactions, revealing ongoing divisions within Israeli society.





French President Emmanuel Macron will also attend the summit in Egypt to demonstrate France’s support for the ceasefire agreement and ongoing peace plans.





The French Presidency stated that Macron would consult closely with international partners on next steps toward implementation and long-term stability. His visit follows similar participation by Western and Arab leaders, reaffirming global commitment to ending hostilities and launching a sustainable peace process.





India’s decision to send Kirti Vardhan Singh as Prime Minister Modi’s special representative signals New Delhi’s balanced diplomatic approach in Middle Eastern affairs.





India has historically supported a negotiated two-state solution and emphasised humanitarian responsibility in Gaza. Singh’s presence at Sharm el-Sheikh reaffirms India’s readiness to contribute diplomatically to peace building and reconstruction efforts under international frameworks.





