



The India-Germany High Defence Committee meeting in New Delhi on 18 November 2025 reaffirmed both nations’ resolve to deepen their defence and security partnership.





The discussions, co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and State Secretary of the German Ministry of Defence Jens Plotner, highlighted the evolving nature of the strategic relationship and the mutual desire to expand cooperation in defence technology and industrial collaboration.





The two sides discussed a broad spectrum of security and defence matters, with a particular emphasis on co-development and co-production of advanced defence systems. These efforts align with India’s ongoing focus on self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and complement Germany’s advanced industrial ecosystem in defence technology.





The meeting served as an opportunity to further integrate industrial capabilities, fostering joint ventures and research partnerships to drive innovation in critical defence domains.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh reiterated that military-to-military cooperation remains a cornerstone of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, now in its twenty-fifth year. Both delegations reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation through regular exchanges, technological tie-ups, and coordinated efforts in multinational exercises.





Germany confirmed its participation in TARANG SHAKTI 2026, a major air combat exercise, and the MILAN 2026 naval exercise, signalling strong operational engagement between the two armed forces.





The dialogue also touched upon the strategic security landscape in the Indo-Pacific and the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). India’s role as a ‘First Responder’ and ‘Net Security Provider’ in the region was a focal point, with the German side recognising the country’s leadership in ensuring maritime stability and regional resilience.





Rajesh Kumar Singh elaborated on India’s MAHASAGAR vision—Mutual and Holistic Advancement of Security and Growth Across Regions—which outlines New Delhi’s collaborative framework for security engagement, humanitarian assistance, and capacity building with IOR nations.





Germany acknowledged India’s proactive efforts in safeguarding vital sea lanes and supporting humanitarian operations in the wider Indo-Pacific. The exchange of views on regional issues underscored the convergence of both nations’ strategic outlooks, particularly concerning freedom of navigation, sustainable maritime governance, and defence interoperability.





Officials from both sides agreed on the necessity of institutionalising joint drills and improving operational coordination between their armed forces.





A significant part of the meeting focused on strengthening industry linkages and fostering cooperation in high-technology areas. The Indian and German delegations stressed that connecting their defence industries could yield transformational outcomes in areas such as electronic warfare, sensors, propulsion systems, and cyber defence.





Such linkages could drive co-innovation in next-generation weaponry and dual-use technologies, aligning with both nations’ objectives of advancing a secure, self-sustaining, and technologically capable defence base.





The meeting carried symbolic weight as it coincided with the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. This milestone underscored a relationship built on shared democratic values, mutual trust, and a convergence of security interests.





Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved through successive defence dialogues and emphasised that sustained cooperation would ensure not only national but regional defence stability.





As the session concluded, both governments reaffirmed their commitment to a forward-looking defence partnership. They reiterated the importance of technology sharing, joint development, and intellectual collaboration in addressing emerging security challenges.





Through shared initiatives and industry-to-industry cooperation, India and Germany aim to shape a robust framework for long-term strategic and industrial synergy, reinforcing their role as responsible stakeholders in global and regional security architecture.