



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved significant breakthroughs in the field of photonic radar systems.





The initiative aims to integrate advanced photonics into radar technology, enhancing bandwidth, resolution, sensitivity and electromagnetic resilience—critical parameters for future air defence and surveillance applications.





Photonics radically transforms radar system performance by enabling high‑speed, low‑loss signal processing through optical rather than electronic means.





By shifting to photonic components, DRDO seeks to overcome traditional electronic bottlenecks such as limited instantaneous bandwidth, high phase noise and electromagnetic interference. The ongoing programme signifies a strategic leap towards compact, energy‑efficient radar architectures capable of multi-band operation.





Under the project, DRDO has realised several key photonics subsystems. These include photonic signal generation for radar transmitters, a Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM)‑based distribution network for RF, data and control channels, and a multi‑channel photonic receiver.





The successful creation of an integrated photonic distribution network marks a major step toward fully optical radar back‑ends, enabling the transmission of diverse signals via optical fibre links with minimal degradation.





An ultra‑narrowband RF filter has also been demonstrated using photonic techniques, achieving superior selectivity compared to conventional microwave filters.





Such devices allow precise frequency discrimination essential for next‑generation radars operating in congested or contested electromagnetic environments.





The proof‑of‑concept for a photonic multi-band radar transmit signal generator has been validated, establishing the foundation for scalable, broadband frequency agility.





DRDO has completed preliminary testing of the photonic transmitter and receiver modules using a mode‑locked laser source. Mode‑locked lasers, known for producing ultra‑short optical pulses with a well‑defined phase relationship, form the heart of optical frequency comb generators, which can serve as precise and stable local oscillators for radar systems.





These tests confirm the feasibility of converting photonic pulses into stable RF signals across multiple frequency bands.





Once matured, DRDO’s photonic radar program could enable new classes of high‑resolution, compact and lightweight sensors for airborne, naval and space-borne platforms.





Such systems will support multi-static and networked radar configurations with distributed photonic links, facilitating real‑time synchronisation and reduced electromagnetic signature.





The development aligns with India’s drive for indigenous innovation under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, reinforcing domestic capability in complex optoelectronic integration.





Collaboration among DRDO laboratories, premier research institutes and the Indian photonics industry is expected to drive technology transfer, leading to future prototypes of operational photonic radar demonstrators.





This photonics radar project reflects DRDO’s expanding portfolio in next‑generation sensing—combining optics, quantum phenomena and artificial intelligence to redefine the future of radar warfare and surveillance systems.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







