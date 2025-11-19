India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS stole the international spotlight at the Dubai Air Show 2025 with a flawless aerial performance that combined precision manoeuvring and advanced avionics.





The aircraft’s display not only reinforced India’s standing as a rising aerospace power but also exposed a clumsy propaganda attempt by Pakistan-linked online networks that tried to discredit the successful showcase.





The fabricated controversy began when several social media handles, allegedly associated with Pakistan’s ISI and ISPR, circulated edited images and misleading claims that the TEJAS had suffered an “oil leak” on the tarmac. These accounts portrayed Indian Air Force (IAF) ground technicians as using “shopping bags” to mend a supposed spill, an effort clearly designed to suggest an embarrassing technical failure.





However, aviation experts and official clarifications quickly debunked the fabricated claims. The “leak” shown in the viral posts was in fact harmless condensed water—a natural by-product of the fighter’s Environmental Control System (ECS).





The ECS bleeds superheated air from the engine, which is then cooled and circulated to regulate the cockpit’s temperature and support avionics. As a result, condensation drains from the vent outlets, often forming small puddles beneath the aircraft after landing.





The bag seen beneath the TEJAS during the pre-flight inspection served a purely housekeeping purpose. Ground crew placed it to collect condensed water, ensuring the clean apron of the Dubai Air Show remained uncontaminated.





Such procedures are standard in high-profile air shows where meticulous maintenance protocols are followed for safety and presentation. Far from being an emergency fix, this was a routine part of flight preparation.





TEJAS’s uninterrupted and dynamic flight routine immediately nullified the false narrative. The jet performed sharp turns, high-G climbs, rolls, and low passes with flawless precision, demonstrating fly-by-wire stability and rapid response. Spectators and defence delegations acknowledged the aircraft’s performance as a validation of India’s technological maturity in combat aircraft design and systems integration.





Developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the LCA TEJAS remains the centrepiece of India’s self-reliance in military aviation.





The MK-1A variant showcased in Dubai represents the most advanced version to date, featuring an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, a digital glass cockpit with integrated Head-Up Display, and an advanced electronic warfare suite. Its tailless compound delta-wing configuration ensures exceptional agility in dogfight scenarios, while its quadruplex fly-by-wire system provides superior stability and carefree handling.





With nine hard points supporting a payload capacity of up to 5,300 kg, TEJAS can employ a wide spectrum of weapons—from indigenous Astra beyond-visual-range missiles and precision-guided bombs to a 23 mm internal cannon for close support. This flexibility allows it to perform both air superiority and strike missions with efficiency and low maintenance demands.