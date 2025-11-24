



The crash of the HAL TEJAS at the Dubai Air Show that tragically claimed the life of Wing Commander Namansh Syal has prompted critical questions about the pilot's inability to eject before impact.





The jet crashed during a low-altitude aerobatic display involving rapid manoeuvres, including aileron rolls and high-speed descent, which drastically limited the pilot's time and altitude for safe ejection.





Despite the TEJAS being equipped with Martin-Baker zero-zero ejection seats designed for safe ejection even at zero altitude and speed, practical ejection safety envelopes require adequate altitude, attitude, and time to allow parachute deployment and pilot deceleration.





Investigations note that low-altitude aggressive manoeuvres, specifically negative G-force turns, can cause disorientation, impaired pilot reactions, and control loss.





The jet reportedly entered an uncontrollable dive or roll with excessive G-forces and a high angle of attack, leaving an extremely narrow window for initiating ejection. Under such conditions, even a functioning ejection seat may not save the pilot due to insufficient recovery height and time.





Further complicating matters could have been a sudden engine flameout or structural/control failure, potentially preventing ejection initiation or completion. While no official confirmation exists on whether the ejection seat was triggered, physical evidence from the wreckage, flight data, and cockpit recordings will clarify this.





The aircraft involved was a TEJAS MK-1, with a standard ejection seat certified for operational envelope limits consistent with other TEJAS jets. The absence of special display modifications and the demanding nature of this low-altitude manoeuvre likely contributed to the fatal outcome.





The Indian Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry to meticulously analyse all factors including ejection handle activation, seat firing, parachute deployment, and mechanical status at the time of the crash.





This incident underscores the critical importance of adhering to operational limits during aerobatic displays, particularly with indigenous, high-performance jets.





It will prompt a re-evaluation of display protocols and ejection system parameters to enhance pilot safety and maintain confidence in the TEJAS programme's rugged operational capability and export prospects.​​





The pilot likely could not safely eject because of the extremely low altitude and high-speed, uncontrollable state of the aircraft during the final moments, limiting the window and effectiveness of the ejection sequence despite sophisticated ejection system technology.





