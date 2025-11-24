



Wing Commander Namansh Syal, an accomplished Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, tragically lost his life during a dramatic aerial display at the Dubai Air Show when the indigenous TEJAS MK-1 he was flying crashed.





The accident occurred on the final day of the event near Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport during a low-altitude negative G manoeuvre, causing the jet to nosedive and erupt into a fireball, witnessed by shocked spectators.​





Namansh Syal, aged 37, hailed from Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh. He is survived by his wife, who is also an IAF officer, their six-year-old daughter, and his parents. The IAF described him as a dedicated fighter pilot, thoroughly professional, and a national asset who served with exceptional skill, unwavering commitment, and an unyielding sense of duty. The pilot was cremated with full military honours in his ancestral village after his mortal remains were received at Sulur Air Force Base in Tamil Nadu.​





The Russian aerobatic team, the Russian Knights, paid a poignant tribute to Wing Commander Syal by performing the solemn 'Missing Man' formation at the Air Show's last performance day. They described the crash as "impossible to describe" and dedicated their performance to "the brothers who did not return from the last flight," underscoring the deep respect and brotherhood shared among elite aviators.





A US aerobatics pilot also expressed poignant respect for Syal post-crash, emphasising the suddenness of the tragedy and the sombre reflection it caused across the international aviation community.​





The Indian Air Force has formed a court of inquiry to investigate the cause of this fatal accident. This crash marks the second involving the TEJAS jet in under two years. Another crash took place near Jaisalmer in March 2024 during a tri-services exercise, albeit with the pilot ejecting safely.





The TEJAS aircraft is India’s indigenous multi-role light combat aircraft, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and has been actively showcased at many major aviation events globally.​





Syal was performing an eight-minute demonstration flight showcasing the capabilities of the indigenous fighter when the incident occurred, making the loss deeply felt both within India’s defence community and across the international aerospace fraternity.





The IAF's tribute emphasised his bravery, professionalism, and dedication to duty, highlighting the profound impact of his service and sacrifice.​





This tragic event has not only brought grief but also respect and solidarity across aviation communities worldwide, marking a solemn reminder of the inherent risks faced by fighter pilots pushing the boundaries of flight at high-profile air shows.​





IDN via this detailed report honours Wing Commander Namansh Syal's memory and highlights the global reverberations after the tragic crash of the TEJAS at the Dubai Air Show.





Agencies







