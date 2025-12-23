



The Adani Group is strategically expanding its footprint in India's burgeoning aviation sector, with a keen focus on aircraft engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) alongside passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversions and pilot training.





This move aligns with the rapid acceleration of the domestic aviation market, where the conglomerate aims to build substantial scale beyond its established airport infrastructure.





Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), has outlined a clear reorganisation of the group's aviation interests into two distinct verticals: airport infrastructure and aircraft services. These encompass both civilian and defence applications, reflecting a dual-use approach to maximise synergies.





A key highlight is the consolidation of MRO capabilities through the integration of Indamer and Air Works into a single, robust platform. This unified entity positions Adani to emerge as a dominant player in aviation maintenance, capitalising on the sector's high growth potential.





The group entered the MRO domain decisively in December by acquiring Air Works for an enterprise value of ₹400 crore. This was followed by Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd securing Indamer Technics Pvt Ltd, bolstering expertise across civilian and defence maintenance segments.





Expansion plans include enhancing capabilities in landing gear, aircraft painting, and P2F conversions, with ambitions extending to engine maintenance in due course. Jeet Adani emphasised that MRO represents a pivotal growth avenue amid rising demand.





Geographically, Adani intends to establish new MRO bases in Ahmedabad, Guwahati, and Bhubaneswar. These additions will strengthen the group's nationwide presence and operational efficiency.





Parallel to MRO developments, Adani is scaling its pilot training operations following the acquisition of a 72.8 per cent stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC) for ₹820 crore. FSTC currently operates 15 simulators, but Adani envisions significant expansion.





Jeet Adani expressed confidence in India's capacity to support 40–50 simulators, with systems now being implemented post-acquisition. The vision targets 45–50 simulators nationwide within the next two to three years.





This push comes at an opportune time, as Indian airlines prepare to induct approximately 1,700 aircraft in the coming years. Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu recently noted that this influx will necessitate around 30,000 additional pilots.





On capital allocation for MRO and training, Adani indicated that detailed investments remain under finalisation. A long-term strategy is being formulated to assign precise figures, ensuring prudent scaling.





The broader context underscores Adani's ₹1 lakh crore commitment to its airports business over the next five years. The group anticipates the domestic aviation market—spanning airports and airlines—to expand by 10–15 per cent annually over the next decade or more.





This multifaceted expansion not only diversifies Adani's revenue streams but also aligns with India's 'Make in India' ethos in aviation services. By addressing critical gaps in MRO, freighter conversions, and pilot supply, the conglomerate is poised to support national self-reliance while tapping into global opportunities.





Defence linkages further enhance the strategic value, as integrated platforms like the new MRO giant can serve military needs alongside commercial aviation. This positions Adani as a key enabler in India's aerospace ecosystem.





