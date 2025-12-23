



Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has inaugurated a state-of-the-art bulk petroleum storage facility in Ladakh, marking a significant milestone in bolstering energy security across high-altitude regions.





Developed in close collaboration with the Indian Army, this infrastructure addresses longstanding logistical challenges in one of India's most remote and strategically vital areas.





IOC Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney highlighted the facility's importance during a post on the social media platform X. He expressed gratitude to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for spotlighting the achievement, noting that it will fortify energy security and underpin Advanced Winter Stocking (AWS) operations in forward areas. IOC remains steadfast in its commitment to reliable energy solutions aligned with national priorities.





Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was the first to announce the inauguration, emphasising the facility's engineering for extreme terrain and severe climatic conditions. Partnering with the Indian Army's Directorate General of Military Intelligence (DGMI), the project ensures uninterrupted fuel supply even amid prolonged winters, thereby elevating operational readiness near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





The facility's design incorporates advanced underground storage units, engineered to endure Ladakh's harsh weather, including heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures. This configuration enhances safety, reliability, and efficiency, mitigating risks associated with surface storage in such unforgiving environments.





Ladakh's geography poses formidable hurdles for fuel logistics, with long haul distances, frequent road blockages from avalanches, and high-altitude constraints complicating supply chains. Strategic depots like this one are indispensable for sustaining troop deployments, armoured vehicle operations, and civilian needs during isolation periods.





By facilitating AWS operations, the facility guarantees ample fuel reserves ahead of winter, reducing vulnerability to disruptions. It supports the Indian Army's mobility in forward posts, ensuring that combat readiness remains uncompromised despite environmental adversities.





Beyond military applications, the infrastructure benefits local populations by securing civilian fuel supplies, vital for heating, transportation, and daily sustenance in remote villages. This dual-purpose approach underscores IOC's role in fostering regional self-reliance.





The project advances fuel independence, curtailing reliance on diesel generators and optimising consumption patterns. It aligns with broader indigenisation efforts, promoting efficient resource use in defence logistics.





IOC's legacy in Ladakh dates back to the 1970s, with established infrastructure including a bulk storage depot near Leh at over 3,400 metres altitude. The corporation also operates the world's highest LPG bottling plant in Phey village, Leh district, serving both military and civilian demands.





Recent upgrades have rendered the LPG plant solar-powered, slashing diesel usage and exemplifying sustainable practices in high-altitude energy provision. This initiative complements the new facility's focus on resilience and environmental adaptation.





IOC has further innovated with a specialised winter-grade diesel, functional down to minus 33 degrees Celsius. This formulation prevents gelling in extreme cold, enabling seamless vehicle operations for military convoys and civilian transport alike.





Strategically, the facility reinforces India's posture along the LAC, where sustained fuel availability is critical for mechanised forces and rapid response capabilities. It diminishes supply chain bottlenecks, enhancing overall defence preparedness amid geopolitical tensions.





In essence, this development exemplifies public-private synergy in addressing national security imperatives. By securing energy lifelines in Ladakh, IOC not only safeguards military operations but also uplifts civilian welfare, paving the way for enduring high-altitude resilience.





Based On ANI Report







