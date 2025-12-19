



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Air Force Commanders' Conclave, where he lauded the Indian Air Force's performance during Operation Sindoor.





He highlighted India's "high-impact, short-duration" operational capability, demonstrated effectively by the armed forces in this decisive action. Singh urged commanders to extract valuable lessons from the operation and remain prepared for future challenges.





Operation Sindoor commenced early on 7 May, targeting multiple terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Indian Air Force executed strikes with courage, speed, and precision, destroying terror camps. This swift response effectively countered Pakistan's irresponsible reaction, including its offensives against Indian targets.





The conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours lasted nearly 88 hours, concluding on the evening of 10 May after mutual understanding. Singh praised the IAF as a technologically advanced, operationally agile, and strategically confident force. He emphasised its role in safeguarding national interests amid an evolving global order.





Reflecting on modern conflicts, Singh referenced the Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Hamas engagements, Balakot air strikes, and Operation Sindoor. These events underscore air power's emergence as a decisive force. He asserted that air power transcends tactical utility, serving as a strategic instrument with inherent speed, surprise, and shock effects.





Air power equips leadership to convey clear strategic messages to adversaries, upholding national interests. Through its reach and precision, it aligns military means with national objectives. Singh commended the efficacy of India's air-defence systems and equipment deployed during Operation Sindoor.





The minister reaffirmed the Modi government's commitment to bolstering India's security apparatus. He described 21st-century warfare as a contest not merely of weapons, but of ideas, technology, and adaptability. Emerging domains include cyber warfare, artificial intelligence, unmanned aerial vehicles, satellite surveillance, and space capabilities.





Precision-guided munitions, real-time intelligence, and data-driven decisions have become essential for success in contemporary conflicts. Nations mastering the trinity of technology, strategic vision, and adaptability will lead globally. Singh expressed confidence in the Sudarshan Chakra, announced by Prime Minister Modi on Independence Day, to protect national assets.





Development of indigenous jet engines has been elevated to a national mission, with full governmental backing. Under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) scheme, 565 challenges have yielded 672 winners as of November 2025, including 96 from 77 IAF-related challenges. This progress advances self-reliance in defence.





Singh hailed Operation Sindoor as a prime example of tri-service synergy. He underscored jointness among the Army, Navy, and Air Force as vital for strengthening security and countering adversaries effectively. The conclave, attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, and senior commanders, facilitates deliberation on priorities and Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence.





Operation Sindoor represented a landmark demonstration of India's high-impact, short-duration operational capability, launched by the armed forces on 7 May. The Indian Air Force spearheaded precision strikes against multiple terror infrastructures deep within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, annihilating key camps linked to cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor, launched by India in early May 2025 as retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, involved precision strikes by the Indian Air Force on 11 key Pakistani air bases, including Nur Khan (Chaklala), Rafiqui, Murid, Sukkur, Sialkot, Pasrur, Chunian, Sargodha, Skardu, Bholari, and Jacobabad. These strikes, executed using BrahMos cruise missiles and stand-off weapons on May 8-10, inflicted severe damage to runways, hangars, radar systems, command centers, and aircraft shelters, grounding multiple Pakistan Air Force squadrons and disrupting operational capabilities. The operation destroyed high-value assets like F-16 jets, a Saab 2000 Erieye AWACS, a C-130 Hercules, and several JF-17s, exposing vulnerabilities that prompted urgent US-assisted repairs and contradicting Pakistan's minimisation claims.

This swift action showcased the IAF's courage, speed, and pinpoint accuracy, effectively neutralising threats that had long plagued regional security.

Pakistan responded with irresponsible offensives, attempting strikes on Indian installations, but all subsequent counter-offensives by New Delhi fell under the Operation Sindoor umbrella. The IAF not only destroyed the primary targets but also adeptly managed aerial escalations, maintaining air superiority throughout the nearly 88-hour conflict. The engagement halted on the evening of 10 May following a mutual understanding between the nuclear-armed neighbours, averting broader escalation.

The operation exemplified tri-service synergy, with seamless integration among the Army, Navy, and Air Force enabling decisive outcomes.





Upon arrival, Singh received briefings on IAF operational preparedness. He also acknowledged the Air Force's humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief operations, both domestically and abroad. These missions, often in challenging conditions, have deepened public trust in the air warriors.





The conclave serves as a strategic forum for IAF leadership to tackle emerging threats and propel self-reliance. Singh's address reinforces the IAF's pivotal role in India's defence posture, blending technological prowess with adaptive strategies for future readiness.





