A seagull equipped with a Chinese-manufactured GPS tracking device has been discovered near the strategically vital INS Kadamba naval base in Uttara Kannada district, Karnataka, sparking immediate security concerns.





The bird was spotted on Tuesday by personnel from the Coastal Marine Police Cell and subsequently transferred to the local forest department wing for further examination. This incident unfolds in proximity to one of India's most sensitive maritime installations, prompting a multi-agency probe amid heightened vigilance along the coastline.





INS Kadamba serves as a cornerstone of the Indian Navy's operational infrastructure, hosting an array of high-value assets including the aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, alongside advanced submarines and other warships. The base's location in the Arabian Sea region underscores its critical role in national defence, particularly in countering regional maritime threats from actors such as China and Pakistan. Locals have expressed unease, viewing the tracked bird's presence as a potential espionage vector in an era of escalating Sino-Indian naval rivalries.





Preliminary inspections by authorities revealed that the GPS tracker bore markings linking it to the Chinese Academy of Sciences, specifically the Research Centre for Eco-Environmental Sciences. The device, designed for ornithological research, aimed to monitor migratory birds' movement patterns, feeding behaviours, and flight pathways across international routes. Etched on the tracker was an email address accompanied by a standard plea: "If found, please contact," directing finders to reach out to the centre for the bird's safe return.





The discovery has ignited suspicions of dual-use technology, given China's expanding footprint in global wildlife tracking initiatives that occasionally overlap with strategic border regions. Indian defence analysts note that while bird migration studies are legitimate, the proximity to INS Kadamba—mere kilometres from the find site—raises questions about inadvertent or deliberate intelligence gathering. Historical precedents, such as foreign drones sighted near military sites, amplify these concerns in the context of India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' push for indigenous surveillance capabilities.





Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police Deepan MN confirmed that verification of the tracker's origins is in progress, with the Coastal Marine Cell of the Forest Department leading the inquiry. "The matter is under investigation from multiple angles," he stated, emphasising thorough cross-checks to rule out foul play. Forensic analysis of the device is underway, including checks for data transmission logs that might reveal real-time tracking to Chinese servers.





This episode aligns with broader patterns of vigilance along India's 7,500-kilometre coastline, where the Navy and Coast Guard employ radar, sonar, and AI-driven sensors to detect anomalies. Recent upgrades at INS Kadamba, including enhanced anti-drone systems and cyber defences, reflect lessons from prior incursions, such as the 2021 Chinese research vessel sightings off Lakshadweep. The Indian Navy has yet to issue an official statement, but sources indicate coordination with intelligence agencies like the Intelligence Bureau and NTRO.





Environmental experts caution that migratory birds like seagulls routinely traverse the India-China migratory corridor, from the Tibetan Plateau to the Indian Ocean. The Chinese Academy's programme, operational since the mid-2010s, has tagged thousands of avians for ecological data, with publications in journals like Bird Conservation International. Nonetheless, the lack of prior notification to Indian authorities about tags entering sensitive zones fuels diplomatic undercurrents, potentially prompting discussions via the India-China border management mechanisms.





As the probe advances, authorities have urged the public to report similar sightings without tampering with devices, aligning with protocols under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Enhanced patrols by marine police and forest rangers are now in place around Uttara Kannada. Should the tracker's legitimacy be confirmed, it may underscore the need for bilateral agreements on transboundary research to avert future alarms.





In the broader geopolitical landscape, this incident highlights vulnerabilities in hybrid domains where civilian science intersects military security. India's defence establishment, drawing from experiences with DRDO's indigenous tracking tech and HAL's aerospace integrations, is likely to review avian surveillance countermeasures. The coming days will reveal whether this proves a benign research mishap or a catalyst for tightened coastal protocols.





