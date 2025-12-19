



India's defence production has achieved a remarkable threefold surge over the past decade, reaching a record high of ₹1.54 lakh crore in the financial year 2024-25, up from ₹46,429 crore in 2014-15.





Union Minister of State for Power, Shripad Yesso Naik, highlighted this milestone during a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. This growth underscores the nation's steadfast commitment to Atmanirbharta, or self-reliance, in the defence sector.





Naik described 2025 as the "year of reforms," marked by accelerated strides in defence indigenisation. The minister, who previously served as Minister of State for Defence from 2019 to 2021, emphasised how these reforms have propelled India from a position of heavy import dependence to one of innovation and export prowess.





Defence exports have similarly skyrocketed to an unprecedented ₹23,622 crore in FY25, a dramatic leap from less than ₹1,000 crore in 2014. This surge reflects India's evolution into a designer, developer, manufacturer, and exporter of advanced defence systems, cementing self-reliance as a pillar of its emergence as a robust global power.





India now supplies a diverse array of defence products to approximately 80 countries, including ammunition, arms, sub-systems, complete systems, and critical components. Naik reaffirmed the country's status as a dependable partner in the international defence supply chain, fostering stronger bilateral ties through reliable deliveries.





The private sector's contribution to total defence production has risen impressively to nearly 23 per cent, signalling a vibrant public-private partnership. This shift has diversified the ecosystem, injecting innovation and efficiency into manufacturing processes.





Five positive indigenisation lists have been notified, encompassing over 5,500 items, with more than 3,000 already sourced domestically. These measures have decisively curtailed import reliance, bolstering home-grown capabilities and nurturing a self-sustaining industrial base.





Defence industrial corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have drawn investments exceeding ₹9,145 crore, catalysing infrastructure development and job creation. These hubs serve as engines of growth, attracting both domestic and foreign players to the sector.





Over 16,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are now integral to the defence ecosystem, transforming Atmanirbharta into a nationwide movement. This inclusive approach has democratised participation, empowering smaller firms to contribute to high-tech production.





Looking ahead, the government has outlined an ambitious vision: achieving ₹3 lakh crore in defence production and ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2029. Naik positioned this target as a pathway to establishing India as a premier global defence manufacturing hub.





This trajectory not only enhances national security but also elevates India's stature in international geopolitics. By prioritising indigenous technologies—from missiles to torpedoes—the nation is securing a decisive battlefield edge in the near term, as evidenced by ongoing DRDO initiatives.





The minister's remarks resonate amid India's broader strategic realignments, particularly in countering regional threats while deepening ties with partners like Russia. Such progress aligns seamlessly with the Make in India initiative, promising sustained economic multipliers through exports and technology transfer.





The threefold production increase and export boom in 2024-25 exemplify a transformative chapter in India's defence journey, driven by policy reforms, private sector dynamism, and a resolute push for self-reliance.





Based On TOI Report







