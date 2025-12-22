



Amid tensions escalating in neighbouring Bangladesh, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has disclosed the deployment of a battle-hardened Indian Army battalion in the state. This unit, renowned for its pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, has been stationed to address potential spill over effects from the unrest across the border.





Speaking at a program organised by the BJP's legal cell on Sunday, Saha emphasised the strategic significance of this move. He noted that the battalion in question had not only participated in the 1971 conflict but also imparted crucial training to the Mukti Bahini, the guerrilla force that fought for Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan.





The Chief Minister revealed that he has been dispatching detailed reports on the ground realities to New Delhi. These assessments highlight the possible repercussions of Bangladesh's instability on Tripura and the broader north-eastern region, underscoring the vigilance required along the shared border.





During the 1971 war, Indian Army Mountain Divisions bore the brunt of operations in East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. Notably, the 20 Mountain Division under XXXIII Corps, along with elements from the 8th, 6th, and 4th Mountain Divisions, executed daring manoeuvres that hastened the surrender of Pakistani forces and the birth of Bangladesh.





Saha dismissed concerns over the perceived absence of troops along the international border. He asserted that modern warfare transcends physical deployments, pointing to the efficacy of precision strikes as evidenced in 'Operation Sindoor', where a single click could neutralise threats.





The Chief Minister levelled direct accusations at Pakistan, claiming it is actively fuelling the unrest in Bangladesh. This intervention, he argued, aligns with Islamabad's historical animosity towards India and its efforts to destabilise the region.





Saha further criticised the recent political upheaval in Bangladesh, where elected Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was compelled to flee amid widespread protests. He predicted that fundamentalists would exploit this vacuum, a development that has indeed materialised.





Thousands of fundamentalists, criminals, and thieves have reportedly been released from Bangladeshi jails, with police and army personnel standing by idly. This mass jailbreak has heightened fears of lawlessness spilling over into Indian territory, particularly in vulnerable border states like Tripura.





The appointment of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as Bangladesh's chief advisor drew sharp rebuke from Saha. He described it as a pre-orchestrated move by anti-India forces, designed to undermine New Delhi's strategic ascent in South Asia.





Tripura's proximity to Bangladesh—sharing a 856-kilometre border—amplifies these concerns. Past incidents of illegal immigration, smuggling, and cross-border militancy have strained resources, making reinforced military presence a prudent measure.





The deployed battalion's historical pedigree adds symbolic weight to the deployment. Its veterans' exploits in 1971 evoke a legacy of decisive action against Pakistani aggression, reassuring locals amid current uncertainties.





India's eastern theatre has long been a hotspot for hybrid threats, blending insurgency, terrorism, and state-sponsored destabilisation. The 1971 war alumni battalion's induction signals New Delhi's resolve to safeguard the north-east from any Bangladesh-induced volatility.





Saha's public briefing serves multiple purposes: reassuring Tripura's populace, signalling deterrence to adversaries, and mobilising political support for robust border security. It also aligns with the BJP's narrative on national security and India's rising global stature.





As Bangladesh grapples with interim governance under Yunus, questions persist over the influence of radical elements and external actors like Pakistan's ISI. India's proactive stance, exemplified by this deployment, aims to preempt any adverse spillovers.





The situation remains fluid, with Tripura's administration closely monitoring refugee influxes and fundamentalist activities. Saha's reports to Delhi will likely inform higher-level policy responses, potentially involving enhanced surveillance and diplomatic pressure on Dhaka.





This development underscores the enduring linkages between 1971's triumphs and contemporary challenges. The Indian Army's readiness, blending historical grit with technological edge, positions Tripura as a fortified bulwark against regional turbulence.





