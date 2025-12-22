



China is set to launch its online visa application system for Indian travellers on 22 December 2025, marking a significant step towards easing travel between the two nations.





The Chinese Embassy in India announced that applicants can now complete forms and upload documents digitally via the official website, visaforchina.cn/DEL3_EN/qianzh. This move promises greater efficiency, allowing users to handle initial stages online before visiting a physical centre.





The system builds on recent thawing in bilateral relations, following a five-year suspension of certain visas imposed after the 2020 border clashes. India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed last week that the visa regime for tourism and business purposes for Chinese nationals is now fully operational. Tourist visas resumed worldwide in November 2025, expanding from a limited reopening in July, while business visas had already been issuing.





Applicants must first create or sign into an account on the New Delhi Chinese Visa Application Service Centre's website. They then fill out the online form and upload supporting documents, adhering strictly to step-by-step instructions. Submission of the physical passport and other items at the centre requires prior "online review completed" status and a confirmation email.





The Visa Application Service Centre in New Delhi remains operational from Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., located on the Concourse Floor of Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place. Contact is available at +91-9999036735. This hybrid approach ensures support for those needing in-person assistance alongside digital convenience.





This development forms part of broader "people-centric" confidence-building measures agreed in 2025. Direct commercial flights between India and China resumed in October, reviving connectivity halted since the pandemic and tensions. The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrimage has also restarted, fostering cultural and religious exchanges.





Chinese Ambassador to India shared the visa launch details via a post on X, emphasising streamlined processes for Indian travellers. The initiative aims to save time in documentation, potentially reducing queues and errors in traditional applications. It reflects China's push for digital diplomacy amid improving ties.





For Indian nationals, the online system lowers barriers to visiting China for tourism, business, or study. Previously cumbersome paperwork now shifts online, aligning with global trends in visa processing. However, applicants should verify requirements, as geopolitical sensitivities may influence scrutiny levels.





India's resumption of tourist visas to Chinese nationals signals reciprocity and pragmatism. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted during a briefing that all relevant visas are now in place, ending the post-2020 freeze. This aligns with economic imperatives, given the scale of bilateral trade exceeding $100 billion annually.





Enhanced people-to-people contacts could invigorate tourism, with China’s attractions drawing Indian visitors pre-pandemic. Trade delegations may flow more freely, supporting sectors like electronics, pharmaceuticals, and machinery. Yet, analysts caution that full normalisation hinges on sustained border peace.





The launch coincides with Delhi's winter diplomatic calendar, underscoring momentum from recent summits. Both nations eye export potentials—India in services and pharma, China in manufacturing—amid global supply chain shifts. Visa facilitation thus serves strategic economic goals alongside humanitarian ones.





Challenges persist, including occasional consular delays and documentation rigour. Applicants are advised to monitor the website for updates, as systems may face initial glitches. Long-term, this could pave the way for visa-on-arrival trials or mutual exemptions in select categories.





In the broader Indo-Pacific context, such steps counter narratives of perpetual rivalry. With populations totalling over 2.8 billion, normalised travel promises mutual benefits in education, culture, and investment. The online system's debut today thus heralds a practical bridge in complex relations.





Based On ANI Report







