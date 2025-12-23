



Apollo Micro Systems Limited, a Hyderabad-based defence electronics firm, has secured approvals from India's Defence Research and Development Organisation for two critical technology transfers in Directed Energy Weapon systems.





These developments mark a significant step in enhancing indigenous capabilities for high-energy laser platforms and precision tracking solutions. The approvals align closely with national self-reliance objectives under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The first transfer involves a multi-channel 10 kW laser Directed Energy Weapon system developed by DRDO's Centre for High Energy Systems And Sciences (CHESS) in Hyderabad. This platform employs high-power laser energy to neutralise threats such as unmanned aerial vehicles, missiles, and small mobile targets through concentrated energy delivery rather than kinetic impact.





Subject to a formal licensing agreement and regulatory compliance, the transfer enables Apollo Micro Systems to design, manufacture, and support these advanced subsystems.





Complementing this, the second approval covers an Electro-Optical Tracking System fitted with EO sensors for Directed Energy Weapon applications, originating from DRDO's Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE) in Dehradun.





This system provides precision targeting and rapid engagement, essential for tracking dynamic threats in real-time operational environments. Integration of these EO technologies bolsters the overall efficacy of laser-based DEW platforms.





Directed Energy Weapons represent a paradigm shift in modern warfare, offering speed-of-light engagement without physical projectiles. Unlike conventional munitions, DEWs deliver focused energy to heat and disable targets, minimising collateral damage while addressing evolving aerial threats like drone swarms. India's pursuit of such systems underscores its strategic focus on next-generation air defence architectures.





Apollo Micro Systems, founded in 1985, specialises in custom-built electronics and electro-mechanical solutions for aerospace, defence, and space sectors. The company has progressively expanded into weapon integration and platform development, including anti-drone systems under the 'Make' category for the Indian Armed Forces. These encompass both soft-kill and hard-kill variants with rocket-based interceptors to counter swarm threats.





Commenting on the milestone, Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Micro Systems, highlighted the transfers as pivotal for advancing indigenous defence solutions.





He emphasised their complementarity to ongoing anti-drone programmes amid rapidly evolving aerial threat landscapes. This positions the firm deeper within India's defence ecosystem, supporting high-technology subsystems for strategic applications.





The approvals arrive as Apollo Micro Systems scales its manufacturing footprint, including a state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad's Hardware Park. Investments nearing ₹150 crores will add clean rooms for inertial and RF systems, alongside NABL-accredited environmental test facilities. Such infrastructure enhances productionisation for space and defence needs, including EMI-EMC testing for navigational systems like INS and IMU.





Strategically, these technology transfers reinforce India's indigenisation drive, reducing reliance on imports for cutting-edge weaponry. By empowering private firms like Apollo Micro Systems, DRDO fosters a robust domestic supply chain for DEW components. This aligns with broader priorities in missile defence, fighter avionics, and hypersonic countermeasures.





Looking ahead, these capabilities position Apollo Micro Systems at the forefront of India's Directed Energy Weapon ecosystem. The firm's expertise in electro-optical integration and laser platforms will likely attract further orders from the armed forces. As threats from adversarial drones and precision munitions intensify, such indigenous advancements ensure operational superiority.





These ToTs exemplify the growing synergy between DRDO and private firms in advancing Directed Energy technologies. By enabling domestic production of DEW subsystems, Apollo Micro Systems contributes to reducing import dependence and enhancing operational readiness against modern threats. The strategic focus on laser and EO systems positions India competitively in global DEW advancements





Agencies





