



India Optel Limited (IOL), a Mini Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, has entered into a pivotal collaboration agreement with Safran Electronics & Defence to locally manufacture two high-precision, combat-proven defence systems.





This partnership, signed on 22 December 2025 in New Delhi, underscores India's commitment to the Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives by transferring production capabilities for critical technologies.





The agreement builds directly on a Memorandum of Understanding established between the two entities in January 2024, formalising their joint resolve to indigenise advanced defence manufacturing.





The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), with Tushar Tripathi, Chairman and Managing Director of IOL, and Alexandre Ziegler, Head of the Defence Global Business Unit at Safran Electronics & Defence, affixing their signatures.





This high-level endorsement highlights the strategic importance of the collaboration within India's defence ecosystem. IOL assumes full responsibility for manufacturing, final assembly, testing, quality assurance, and comprehensive life-cycle support, ensuring alignment with the Indian Army's rigorous operational demands.





At the heart of this agreement lies the SIGMA 30N Digital Ring Laser Gyro Inertial Navigation System, a sophisticated technology leveraging ring laser gyroscopes for unparalleled precision in navigation.





Widely deployed in artillery guns, air defence systems, missiles, and radars, the SIGMA 30N provides autonomous positioning and orientation in GNSS-denied environments, enhancing accuracy during combat operations. Its combat-proven reliability stems from Safran's extensive expertise in inertial systems, now adapted for seamless integration into Indian platforms.





Complementing the SIGMA 30N is the CM3-MR Direct Firing Sight, engineered specifically for artillery guns and anti-drone applications. This fire-control system delivers real-time targeting precision, vital for direct-fire engagements and countering low-altitude unmanned threats increasingly prevalent on modern battlefields.





By localising its production, India bolsters its layered air defence posture against drone swarms, a growing concern along contested borders.





IOL's established industrial infrastructure, rooted in optoelectronics and defence electronics, synergises effectively with Safran's global leadership in inertial navigation and fire-control domains. This fusion not only mitigates import dependencies but also fosters technology absorption, enabling indigenous upgrades and variants tailored to Indian requirements.





The partnership promises to elevate the operational readiness of land-based weapon systems, from howitzers to missile batteries, through enhanced accuracy and reduced logistics footprints.





Strategically, this development aligns with broader governmental objectives to cultivate a self-reliant defence industrial base, diminishing vulnerabilities in supply chains amid geopolitical tensions. It exemplifies successful Franco-Indian defence cooperation, following patterns seen in prior deals for aircraft engines and helicopters.





By embedding full life-cycle support domestically, the Indian Army gains sustained availability and cost efficiencies over imported alternatives.





The ripple effects extend to workforce skilling and supply chain indigenisation, as IOL ramps up production lines with transferred know-how from Safran. This initiative could catalyse further private sector involvement, spurring innovation in precision guidance technologies critical for next-generation artillery and air defence networks.





The IOL-Safran accord fortifies India's strategic autonomy, positioning its armed forces with cutting-edge capabilities amid evolving regional security dynamics.











