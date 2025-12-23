Belrise Industries, an Indian automotive manufacturer, has forged a strategic partnership with Israel's Plasan Sasa, a leading defence firm specialising in armour and protection systems. Announced on 22 December 2025, the collaboration aims to develop electric platform systems for military vehicles tailored to the needs of the Indian armed forces.





This move aligns seamlessly with India's Make in India initiative, emphasising domestic production and technological self-reliance.





The partnership focuses on the ATEMM system, an advanced All-Terrain Electric Mission Module designed for military operations. This self-propelled electric platform promises enhanced payload capacity, superior energy efficiency, and improved mobility across diverse terrains.





By adapting ATEMM for Indian defence requirements, the duo seeks to secure key military contracts and bolster the nation's electric vehicle capabilities in the defence sector.









Belrise Industries brings robust manufacturing expertise to the table, leveraging its extensive network of 20 facilities across India. The company reported revenues surpassing ₹8,000 Crores as of March 2025, with a strong portfolio in chassis components and automotive systems. Its deep understanding of the local market positions it ideally to handle localisation efforts, ensuring compliance with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat policies.





Plasan Sasa, renowned for its cutting-edge survivability solutions, will contribute specialised knowledge in vehicle protection and systems integration. Operating globally, the Israeli firm has a proven track record in supplying armour for military platforms worldwide. In this alliance, Plasan will transfer technology and expertise, enabling the production of resilient electric vehicles suited for high-threat environments.





Under the agreement, provisions for localised production and technology transfer are central, fostering indigenous manufacturing capabilities. This approach not only reduces import dependency but also positions India as a hub for advanced defence technologies. The collaboration extends beyond domestic needs, integrating Belrise into Plasan's global supply chain for exporting systems to international markets.





Swastid Badve, Chief of Staff at Belrise, highlighted the synergy between the firm's manufacturing prowess and Plasan's technological edge. He noted that this partnership would accelerate innovation in electric military platforms while supporting India's defence indigenisation goals. Similarly, Mr Gilad Ariav, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Plasan, emphasised how the tie-up addresses Indian defence requirements and fortifies their worldwide production network.





This development arrives at a pivotal moment for India's defence sector, where electric mobility is gaining traction amid global shifts towards sustainable military technologies. Electric platforms like ATEMM offer tactical advantages, including silent operation, reduced thermal signatures, and extended endurance through efficient power management. For the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, such systems could revolutionise logistics, reconnaissance, and rapid deployment scenarios.





The partnership underscores strengthening India-Israel defence ties, building on prior collaborations in areas like missile defence and avionics. Israel's expertise in electric and hybrid military vehicles complements India's push for green defence technologies under the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020. Local production will likely create jobs, stimulate ancillary industries, and enhance supply chain resilience.





Challenges remain, including integrating electric powertrains with rugged armour systems and ensuring compatibility with India's varied operational environments—from high-altitude borders to desert terrains. Regulatory approvals from bodies like the Ministry of Defence and DRDO will be crucial, alongside certifications for electromagnetic compatibility and cyber-secure systems.





Economically, the venture could generate significant value. Belrise's scale enables cost-effective scaling, potentially lowering unit costs for electric mission modules compared to imported alternatives. With India's defence budget emphasising capital acquisitions, this partnership positions the consortia competitively against global players like Oshkosh or BAE Systems.





Looking ahead, success here could pave the way for broader applications, such as unmanned electric variants or hybrid infantry carriers. It also signals investor confidence in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem, attracting further foreign direct investment.





As Belrise and Plasan execute this agreement, they stand to redefine electric mobility in military contexts, advancing India's strategic autonomy.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







